Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Related
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Buccaneers
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With this game being the NFL’s first game played in Germany, people around the world will be watching. Ahead of this matchup, we will be making out Seahawks Week 10 predictions.
College Football News
Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview
Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Marcus Mariota gets blasted on social media following ugly performance during loss to the Carolina Panthers
Marcus Mariota chose the wrong time to produce his worst performance of the season. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback struggled mightily on the national stage during Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers Thursday night. Bad decisions. Bad throws. It was just an ugly performance from a quarterback who is trying to establish himself as worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 10. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
College Football News
Miami vs Georgia Tech Prediction Game Preview
Miami vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Miami (4-5), Georgia Tech (4-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers face Falcons on Thursday Night Football
The Carolina Panthers are battling the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season. The NFC South rivals are both aiming for a win coming off losses in Week 9. The Falcons (5-4) most recently defeated the Panthers (2-7) on a game-winning field goal in overtime when the two met in Week 7.
College Football News
James Madison vs Old Dominion Prediction Game Preview
James Madison vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: James Madison (5-3), Old Dominion (3-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule,...
SB Nation
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has a day he will never forget
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews had a Thursday unlike any other. The starting left tackle for the Falcons was in North Carolina for Atlanta’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. When he woke up on Thursday morning at the team’s hotel, he checked his phone like we all do upon waking up.
Cardinals Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Thursday
The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot three days before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, Arizona released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe without a corresponding move. The 26-year-old played in all nine games this season. Dogbe has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals,...
College Football News
North Carolina vs Wake Forest Prediction Game Preview
North Carolina vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: North Carolina (8-1), Wake Forest (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule,...
College Football News
Utah vs Stanford Prediction Game Preview
Utah vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Utah (7-2), Stanford (3-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble.
College Football News
Arizona State vs Washington State Prediction Game Preview
Arizona State vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Arizona State (3-6), Washington State (5-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule,...
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Yardbarker
Falcons Offense Looks Dark and Gloomy in Loss vs. Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons are frustrated after falling to the Carolina Panthers 25-15 Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Falcons struggled to get any momentum on offense throughout the night, scoring just three points in the first half. The Panthers had slightly more success running the football and put pressure on the Falcons by taking a two-score lead into the locker room.
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
Comments / 0