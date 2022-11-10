ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview

Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
WACO, TX
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
The Oregonian

Marcus Mariota gets blasted on social media following ugly performance during loss to the Carolina Panthers

Marcus Mariota chose the wrong time to produce his worst performance of the season. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback struggled mightily on the national stage during Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers Thursday night. Bad decisions. Bad throws. It was just an ugly performance from a quarterback who is trying to establish himself as worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
College Football News

Miami vs Georgia Tech Prediction Game Preview

Miami vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Miami (4-5), Georgia Tech (4-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers face Falcons on Thursday Night Football

The Carolina Panthers are battling the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season. The NFC South rivals are both aiming for a win coming off losses in Week 9. The Falcons (5-4) most recently defeated the Panthers (2-7) on a game-winning field goal in overtime when the two met in Week 7.
CHARLOTTE, NC
College Football News

James Madison vs Old Dominion Prediction Game Preview

James Madison vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: James Madison (5-3), Old Dominion (3-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule,...
NORFOLK, VA
SB Nation

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has a day he will never forget

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews had a Thursday unlike any other. The starting left tackle for the Falcons was in North Carolina for Atlanta’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. When he woke up on Thursday morning at the team’s hotel, he checked his phone like we all do upon waking up.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cardinals Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot three days before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, Arizona released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe without a corresponding move. The 26-year-old played in all nine games this season. Dogbe has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals,...
ARIZONA STATE
College Football News

North Carolina vs Wake Forest Prediction Game Preview

North Carolina vs Wake Forest prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: North Carolina (8-1), Wake Forest (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
College Football News

Utah vs Stanford Prediction Game Preview

Utah vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Utah (7-2), Stanford (3-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
College Football News

Arizona State vs Washington State Prediction Game Preview

Arizona State vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Arizona State (3-6), Washington State (5-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule,...
PULLMAN, WA
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Falcons Offense Looks Dark and Gloomy in Loss vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons are frustrated after falling to the Carolina Panthers 25-15 Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Falcons struggled to get any momentum on offense throughout the night, scoring just three points in the first half. The Panthers had slightly more success running the football and put pressure on the Falcons by taking a two-score lead into the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy