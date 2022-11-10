ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup

Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
ESPN

Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US

GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
AFP

Germany hand US women first home defeat in five years

Paulina Krumbiegel scored in the 89th minute to lift Germany to a 2-1 victory over the United States on Thursday, handing the women's World Cup champions a first home defeat in more than five years. The top-ranked United States, who will be going for a third straight World Cup title next year, will take on Germany again on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
getnews.info

Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India

Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 team guides part 20: Spain

This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
ESPN

Spain's World Cup squad: Sergio Ramos misses out on fairytale return, Ansu Fati in

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has missed out on the World Cup after being left out by Spain coach Luis Enrique, while Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been included in the 26-man squad for Qatar. Ramos, Spain's record appearance holder, made his last appearance for La Roja in March 2021...
thenewscrypto.com

Sorare Welcomes Lionel Messi as Investor and Brand Ambassador

Sorare said that Messi had acquired an undisclosed equity investment in the firm. The firm already attracted the attention of another Spanish soccer star, Gerard Pique. One of the world’s best soccer talents and a current member of the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, Lionel Messi, has joined the ranks of the NFT card trading game Sorare as an investor and brand ambassador. The goal of the player’s presence is to increase awareness of Sorare and boost customer satisfaction via better service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy