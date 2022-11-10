Read full article on original website
Fed's Daly Sees Rates Rising at Least Another Percentage Point as ‘Pausing Is Off the Table'
San Francisco Fed President Daly told CNBC that her most recent estimate puts the benchmark overnight lending rate around 5%. She sees a point where the Fed will be able to evaluate the impact of its hikes before moving higher, but that is not now. "Pausing is off the table...
Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand
Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
UK Inflation Hits 41-Year High of 11.1% as Food and Energy Prices Continue to Soar
LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses. Economists polled by Reuters had projected an annual increase in the consumer price index of 10.7%, and October's print marks an increase...
European Markets Close 1% Lower as Geopolitical Tensions Rise After Poland Missile Incident
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Wednesday as political instability gripped the region after a missile hit Polish territory, raising tensions between Russia and NATO. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down 1%, with retail and autos both shedding 3.5% to lead losses....
Retail Sales, Credit Card Debt & Interest Rates Rise in Tandem
"American consumers keep spending — but not without the help of their credit cards. Retail sales jumped 1.3 percent in October from the month before and 8.3 percent from a year ago, according to the latest federal data, as purchases of automobiles, furniture, and food services ramped up amid rising prices. The data came as retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's beat Wall Street estimates on their third quarter earnings, and presented a picture of an economy that is heading into the holiday season with real momentum. At the same time, Target reported a decline in profit and projected slower...
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops to a Decade Low, as Builders Add More Incentives
Of the index's three components, current sales conditions fell 6 points to 39, and sales expectations in the next six months dropped 4 points to 31. Buyer traffic declined 5 points to 20. The drop in November is the 11th straight monthly decline and the lowest level since June 2012,...
ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
Credit Card Balances Jump 15%, Highest Leap in Over 20 Years, as Americans Fall Deeper in Debt
As day-to-day expenses continue to rise, most Americans are taking on more debt. Overall, credit card balances jumped 15% in the third quarter of 2022, notching the largest year-over-year increase in more than 20 years. How much money you need to earn to cover expenses and save for the future...
Here's Why Home Depot and Lowe's Are Booming in a Housing Market Bust
Lowe's and Home Depot are faring well even as the housing market is going through a rough patch. Homeowners are still spending on renovations, as home equity remains at high levels. This comes as home sales, prices and construction are all weakening due to a massive jump in mortgage rates.
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday said the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday that...
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
Interest Rates on Retail Credit Cards Are ‘Crazy High,' With Some Topping 30%. 4 Things to Consider Before Opening One
As the Federal Reserve kicks up interest rates, what retailers may charge you for a store credit card is reaching new highs. Here's what to think about before opening a new line of credit while shopping this holiday season. That offer for a store credit card may sound tempting as...
‘Profoundly Disturbing': The PR Firm for the COP27 Climate Summit Has a Long History With Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
