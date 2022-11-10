ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Quite a lot of people’ may vote for Hancock, says Northern Ireland Secretary

By Martina Betteto
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KQNN_0j5cMpu100

The Northern Ireland Secretary has suggested “quite a lot of people” in the House of Commons and House of Lords have downloaded “a certain app” so they can vote for Matt Hancock to do trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 44-year-old former health secretary joined the cast of the ITV reality show on Wednesday, after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians, with his jungle arrival met with a mixture of shock, incredulity and uncontrollable laughter from his campmates.

Shortly after arriving, he took part in the Beastly Burrows Bushtucker Trial challenge alongside fellow late entry Seann Walsh – and was later selected again by the public to face a second trial, the Tentacles of Terror, to be seen during Thursday night’s episode.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “He should be here with us voting and debating in Parliament.”

He added: “So, I know the format of the show. I do believe there’s quite a lot of people in a building not too far away from here, the House of Commons and the House of Lords, who’ve downloaded a certain app so they can vote. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing.

“I read this morning what he said about how he wants to prove that all MPs are human, and that’s actually, you know, that is true. All MPs are human, but I think we do that every day in our constituencies and what we do in Parliament.”

Comedian Walsh, who made headlines in 2018 when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones , doubled over in fits of laughter after meeting Hancock in the jungle, later exclaiming to the Bush Telegraph “Matt Hancock!” and laughing even more.

Hancock caused a further stir as he entered the main camp, with many of the show’s famous faces shocked to see the West Suffolk MP, who had the Conservative Party whip removed after announcing his plans to join the show.

Following the arrivals of Hancock and Walsh, radio DJ Chris Moyles paid a visit to the Bush Telegraph and said: “Oh my god, two new people have arrived.

“One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one – I’ve got to go back and double check.”

Also speaking in the Bush Telegraph, soap star Sue Cleaver said: “I don’t know what to say.”

Later, in a one-on-one exchange with Hancock, Loose Women star Charlene White asked him: “Why are you here?”

“Because, honest truth, there are so few ways in which politicians can show that we are human beings,” Hancock replied, to which White flashed a disbelieving look.

Earlier, referring to the politician’s role in televised press conferences during the coronavirus pandemic, Moyles, 48, asked: “You’ve got to get it out of the way for me… Please just say ‘Next slide please’, and I’m really happy.”

After Hancock willingly said: “Next slide please”, Culture Club frontman Boy George told him: “You’re really going to get it. You’re really going to get it. Not from me, I mean, just from…”

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also took Hancock’s arrival as an opportunity to poke fun at UK politics and jokingly addressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I’m not sure how Matt is going to cope in camp though,” Ant said.

“You know, surrounded by people who don’t know what they’re doing, making it up as they go along and just trying to get by day to day.”

Hancock and Walsh left campmates somewhat disappointed after winning only six out of 11 stars in the Beastly Burrows challenge.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Ant and Dec revealed that Hancock would also face a second Bushtucker Trial, with the MP replying: “Do you know what, I just knew it was going to be me and I still felt nervous.”

Politics-watchers joined regular viewers to watch Hancock’s arrival on Wednesday, while some political opponents hit out at the MP once again for his decision to enter the jungle.

The Liberal Democrats’ Twitter account said: “Never mind #ImACeleb and trying to win meals for a jungle camp, Matt Hancock should be in the UK, in his office, and delivering for constituents wondering where their next meal will come from.

“You’re not a celebrity. You’re an MP with a job to do.”

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Thursday on ITV

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock searches through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies in his latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The public voted on Saturday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his fifth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV show on Wednesday.In a preview of Sunday’s episode, he faces the House of Horrors and is tasked with navigating an “eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.Your votes mean @MattHancock will be heading to the House of Horrors in tomorrow night's show!The next vote is already open so...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ ahead of Autumn budget

Jeremy Hunt has warned the British public that some “difficult decisions” will be made for the upcoming autumn budget.Speaking about the tough times ahead with Sky News, he said: “We are a resilient country and we’ve faced much bigger challenges, frankly, in our history and we know that to deal with problems you have to face into them.”The chancellor said the announcement will also show “British compassion and support for the most vulnerable people,” and will “hold down the rises in energy prices.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Hunt warns of ‘a bit more tax’ for all as ministers seek to balance the books

Jeremy Hunt has said everyone will need to pay “a bit more tax” after next week’s budget as he warned “sacrifices” are required across the board to get the economy back on track.However, the Chancellor insisted it is “not just going to be bad news” on Thursday, stressing he is keen to show the British people “the way through” the “difficult” circumstances at hand.Mr Hunt has declared he will be playing Scrooge as he sets out his vision to restore financial “stability”, with a focus on delivering “certainty” to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked...
The Independent

Union leader accuses Government of ‘deliberately running down’ NHS

The leader of the UK’s largest trade union has accused the Government of “deliberately running down the NHS”.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the running of the health service.Her comments come as the union is balloting its 300,000 members working in the NHS on strike action, which it recommends.The Royal College of Nursing has already voted in favour of industrial action.Ms McAnea told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the Government needs to guarantee investment in the NHS in the Autumn Statement.She...
The Independent

Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also revealed low sodium and potassium levels, prompting staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the reason for her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’“They couldn’t give me an answer, they just told me...
The Independent

Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal will make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” which he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
The Guardian

The British right’s hostility to climate action is deeply entrenched – and politically unwise

On 8 November 1989, Margaret Thatcher gave a 4,000-word address to the United Nations general assembly in New York. It was an eloquent, urgent speech, book-ended with references to Charles Darwin and John Milton’s Paradise Lost, and full of portents of looming climate disaster that we now know all too well: the melting of polar ice, the shrinking of the Amazon rainforest, and the prospect of more frequent hurricanes, floods and water shortages.
The Independent

Ministers plan to crack down on ‘outrageous’ waste as Chancellor plays Scrooge

Ministers are determined to crack down on an “outrageous” waste of public money while seeking billions in tax hikes and savings as the Chancellor warned he will be playing Scrooge at the upcoming autumn budget.Jeremy Hunt has promised a “rabbit-free” statement with a focus on delivering “certainty” to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked by his predecessor’s £45 billion tax-cutting bonanza.He is thought to be considering a range of options to address a so-called black hole in the public finances, including an extended freeze on income tax and national insurance thresholds.But while Mr Hunt has...
The Independent

Voices: I went undercover on ConservativeHome – this is what happened

It was probably nothing more than idle curiosity and the desire to know what the enemy is thinking that drew me to the ConservativeHome website. But once I was there, the imperative to stay silent while wading through the messageboards turned out to be a challenge too far.So, with a mischievous grin on my face, I adopted the persona of a splenetic hard-right lunatic and set out to amuse myself.An early stab at making a contribution to the nation’s great debate about education gave me a chance to test the waters: “I don’t think we need to spend too...
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live updates: Olivia Attwood shares why she left, plus her thoughts on Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and, as expected, the public keep voting for him to do all the gruesome trials.His arrival at the camp has been met with mixed emotions, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show. Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left:...
The Independent

Starmer: Skills shortage cannot be remedied by foreign workers

Sir Keir Starmer has said the labour shortage in the UK cannot be remedied with foreign workers but by training Britons.The Labour leader said: “We can’t rely on bringing in talent from abroad.”In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Express which covered Brexit, the migrant crisis and the possible return of Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir declared Labour is a “changed party”.He added: “We have turned the party inside out.”According to the newspaper, Sir Keir revealed he supports a points-based immigration system so qualified people can come to the UK when there is a specific shortage of skilled workers.On the topic...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak pays tribute to fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

Political leaders gathered at the Cenotaph in London to pay tribute to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday. This footage shows Rishi Sunak laying down his wreath at the war memorial on Whitehall, and bowing his head in respect.The prime minister, alongside other political leaders including Keir Starmer and Ian Blackford, stood in observance of the national two-minute silence.King Charles, joined by other senior members of the royal family, led the service for the first time as monarch, following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Williamson comments ‘unacceptable’ if true, says minister - liveMacron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’ - follow liveSunak considering raising state pensions and benefits with inflation
The Independent

Gavin Williamson resigns amid scandal over ‘bullying’ messages

Rishi Sunak has lost his first cabinet minister to scandal within just two weeks of taking office, as Sir Gavin Williamson resigned over claims of bullying.The shock move came after a slew of allegations left Sir Gavin facing at least three investigations into his behaviour.Claims that he had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” were condemned as “utterly, utterly unacceptable” by a cabinet colleague. And his former deputy in the government whips’ office described his behaviour towards MPs as “threatening” and “intimidating”.Anne Milton told Channel 4 News that, as chief whip, Sir Gavin would use salacious...
The Independent

More than 40,000 migrants have made Channel crossing this year, government confirms

More than 40,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing this year, official figures show.It comes after nearly 1,000 people were found making the journey on small boats for the first time this month. They were split across just 22 vessels on Saturday, according to the government data.Channel crossings have been increasing in recent years, despite UK attempts to clamp down on journeys and bolster security along the French border.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe number this year is already thousands higher than for the whole of 2021. This is despite government plans to send asylum seekers to...
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown.Some 972 people were detected on Saturday, November 12,  in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.The arrivals on Saturday were the first so far in November, with the most recent crossings previously made on October 31 when 46 people were detected on one boat.The milestone comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick has insisted a move towards more basic accommodation is necessary to remove a “pull...
The Independent

Former Archbishop of Canterbury to hold Ceremony of Repentance in support of Cop27

The former Archbishop of Canterbury is set to hold a Ceremony of Repentance on Parliament Hill in support of Cop27 on Sunday, 13 November. Senior faith leaders from across the globe will gather in Hampstead for the event, which has been organised by the Elijah Interfaith Institute. Rowan Williams said the group will express "principals which both mandate a repentant attitude in the face of climate change, a rationale for thinking again about how we relate for our environment, and we hope a bit of positive energy."The Welsh Anglican bishop was Archbishop of Canterbury for over a decade.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The QuestionsCop27: Activists protest at climate summit and around the worldGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
The Guardian

Raw deal: discontent is rising as water companies pump sewage into UK waters

With the summer coming to an end, Caitlin Edwards hoped to maximise time with her mother, Jayne Etherington, before returning to university. Feeling lucky to live near some of the most spectacular beaches in Pembrokeshire, the pair decided to brave a dip in the sea together every day – no matter the weather. But when the 22-year-old fastened her goggles one August morning, she had no idea that a short swim on her beloved Welsh coastline would be the beginning of a month-long ordeal that would see her hospitalised with a life-threatening infection. Five days after experiencing severe stomach cramps and diarrhoea, Edwards checked into A&E, where she was told E coli had led to haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a rare condition damaging her kidneys. After a succession of blood transfusions and dialysis, she was able to leave hospital three weeks later, but she was left wondering: “How can this happen to a healthy 22-year-old?”
The Independent

King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph for first time as monarch

The King has honoured the nation’s war dead for the first time as monarch and laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in remembrance of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.Thousands of veterans proudly wearing their medals, military families and the public packed Whitehall for the Remembrance Sunday ceremony and watched as Charles placed his floral tribute at the base of the memorial on Whitehall.In recent years, Charles had performed the role on behalf of the Queen as the Prince of Wales, but as the first chimes of Big Ben rang out at 11am on Sunday and a two-minute...
The Independent

Tax rises for everyone and big hikes to energy bills in Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget

Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.His comment sparked speculation that he could be planning a hike in VAT from the current standard rate of 20 per cent, as the levy on purchases is the only significant tax paid by all Britons.But the chancellor was put on notice of potential rebellion by backbench Tory MPs, as former cabinet minister Simon Clarke - a close ally of tax-slashing former PM Liz Truss - said that he should opt for spending cuts over tax rises “as much...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy