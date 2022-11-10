Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jewell Newsome, from Jackson, guides a C-2A Greyhound attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det. 5, as it taxis on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

JACKSON, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO