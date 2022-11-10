Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
New Jersey police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
southjerseyobserver.com
13-Year Old Girl Missing From Sicklerville; Please Contact Authorities With Any Information
A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her...
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman
Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
Trenton, NJ man murdered girlfriend, hid her remains, officials say
Having already been charged with moving and concealing his girlfriend's remains, a Trenton man is now accused of being the one who caused her death. Alton Eubanks, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Corrine Daniels, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire in yard of Point Breeze home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of arson. Police say the suspect set a fire in a yard near a home on the 1400 block of Wharton Street. MORE LOCAL STORIES. According to authorities, the suspect also left a red plastic gasoline...
fox29.com
Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in Clementon
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Clementon, Camden County, early Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road around 8 a.m.
Update: Margate, NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Who May Be in Crisis
UPDATE: according to police, "THE MALE'S FAMILY WAS LOCATED AND HE IS NOW SAFE. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE." Our original report continues below. Margate City Police are asking for some help identifying the man pictured here. Police fear he may be in trouble and in some sort of...
fox29.com
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Arrest Made in Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-run in Gloucester Twp., NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday. Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Philadelphia police investigate series of ATM thefts in the city
There have been at least five ATM thefts or attempted thefts in Philadelphia since late September.
New Jersey man was doing 120 mph while drunk in car crash that killed restaurant owner
A Marlton man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he caused a collision that claimed the life of a Mount Laurel man in September has now been charged, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener. An investigation...
11 Temple University students woken up, forced into basement at gunpoint and robbed at off-campus property, official says
Eleven Temple University students were woken by masked bandits at gunpoint Friday morning and forced into a basement after being robbed of debit and credit cards, cell phones and keys to a 2015 Lincoln MKZ, police said. The incident occurred on the 1300 block of North 15th Street, an off-campus...
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2