Egg Harbor Township, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Arrest in Black Horse Pike Hit-and-Run That Killed NJ Woman

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing a woman in Blackwood, New Jersey, and then driving off late Monday night. Gloucester Township police announced on Thursday the arrest of Orlando A. Venters Jr., 42, of Berlin, New Jersey. Police said he was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Crash and Causing Death While Driving with a Suspended License.
BERLIN, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Arrest Made in Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-run in Gloucester Twp., NJ

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday. Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
