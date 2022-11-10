Read full article on original website
WR Jeremiah McClure Lists UCLA Football in Top 4, Reveals Decision Date
One of the Bruins' top remaining 2023 targets has narrowed things down to UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Indiana.
'I haven't had contact with any of them': Michigan, USC rumors took Allen by surprise
IOWA CITY — It wasn't about how poorly they played on special teams. It wasn't about how inept the offense looked. And it wasn't even about how they blew a chance to re-enter the Big Ten West Divison race with two games remaining. The most popular topic surrounding the...
247Sports
Attrition emerges as USC's biggest championship hurdle
Football is a brutal game. It’s easy to lose sight of that especially amidst the dazzling athleticism and dramatic improvement USC has shown en route to a 9-1 record with a Rose Bowl showdown against UCLA in what could be a de facto Pac-12 championship semifinal next Saturday. The Trojans have come a long, long way as Lincoln Riley reminded us this past week. USC has used an explosive offense to overcome a struggling defense but against Colorado it was Tuli Tuipulotu and the defense that sparked what became a 55-17 rout of the Buffaloes at the Coliseum.
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas are fighting on
The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
elisportsnetwork.com
USC's Caleb Williams finds Tahj Washington on the 61-yard touchdown strike then USC converts the fake FG for two points
Mater Dei High wins a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal over JSerra in coach Bruce Rollinson’s first game after announcing he’s retiring after the season. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Tracking Every NLI UCLA Received on 2023 National Signing Day
UCLA men's basketball signed its two headlining recruits, while baseball, softball and gymnastics were among the teams that locked up big classes.
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal Evening Briefing: LA mayor, sherrif election updates; report indicates rent hikes on tap for LA, OC; Dodgers decline $16M option on Turner
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. The chilly air settles in over SoCal again Thursday night. People living in the high desert will once again wake up to freezing temperatures Friday morning. Daytime...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Democrats widen leads in 3 OC races; Boyle Heights development breaks ground; Conception captain pleads not guilty
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. We have another chilly start this morning, but we’ll thaw out by the afternoon. Highs will remain slightly below average today and through the weekend. We’ll remain rain-free this weekend and into next week. Get your 7-day forecast:...
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
California Live Election Results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
The polls have closed and we're bringing you the latest results from Los Angeles and around the country.
kcrw.com
Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one
It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
