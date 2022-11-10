ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Attrition emerges as USC's biggest championship hurdle

Football is a brutal game. It’s easy to lose sight of that especially amidst the dazzling athleticism and dramatic improvement USC has shown en route to a 9-1 record with a Rose Bowl showdown against UCLA in what could be a de facto Pac-12 championship semifinal next Saturday. The Trojans have come a long, long way as Lincoln Riley reminded us this past week. USC has used an explosive offense to overcome a struggling defense but against Colorado it was Tuli Tuipulotu and the defense that sparked what became a 55-17 rout of the Buffaloes at the Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
edglentoday.com

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one

It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

