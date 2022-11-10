Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Investors Digest Retail Sales Figures
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Wednesday as markets absorbed better-than-expected retail sales data. The yield on the 10-year note was 8 basis points lower at 3.716%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.374%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point...
NBC Los Angeles
Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand
Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
NBC Los Angeles
UK Inflation Hits 41-Year High of 11.1% as Food and Energy Prices Continue to Soar
LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses. Economists polled by Reuters had projected an annual increase in the consumer price index of 10.7%, and October's print marks an increase...
NBC Los Angeles
Passed on Investing in FTX, Twice, Says Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit on Tuesday in New York that he passed on investing in bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX twice, though he stressed the decision was unrelated to current allegations about misuse of customer assets. Mnuchin said valuation was a concern...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
NBC Los Angeles
Euro Zone Predicted to Have a Deep Recession and a Difficult, Slow Recovery
"Consumer confidence has plunged so badly that the recession will likely not be shallow," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, told CNBC. Preliminary growth estimates for the region suggest a slowdown in the third quarter from the previous-three month period — from 0.8% growth to 0.2%. Belgium, Latvia and...
NBC Los Angeles
How the Infamous Market Crash of 1987 Could Ease Your Worries About Stocks
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. Sometimes, when I feel myself getting wrapped up in drama in my life, I like to take a second to zoom out and put things in perspective. And no, I don't mean ask my therapist about it. I...
NBC Los Angeles
Economist Nouriel Roubini Slams Crypto ‘Carnival Barkers' and Binance CEO as ‘a Walking Time Bomb' After FTX Disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
NBC Los Angeles
Binance CEO Says Crypto ‘Will Be Fine' and Announces Industry Recovery Fund
The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
NBC Los Angeles
From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
NBC Los Angeles
Key House Lawmaker Calls Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX ‘a Dumpster Fire' as Financial Services Committee Investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step of oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday morning. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Profoundly Disturbing': The PR Firm for the COP27 Climate Summit Has a Long History With Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
NBC Los Angeles
Many Applauded the Biden-Xi Meeting, But One Strategist Is Skeptical About What It Means for Trade
"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.
Comments / 0