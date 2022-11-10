ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tired of being stuck in traffic? Channel 11 is getting updates on major road projects in the area

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwhJ8_0j5cKkWM00

Sitting in traffic: it’s something nearly all of us have to deal with.

For Pittsburgh commuters, it can be tough.

Currently, three major road construction projects impact thousands of us every single day. So when will it end?

On Channel 11 morning news at 6:45 a.m., traffic expert Trisha Pittman will show us when these projects will wrap up and reveal a major upcoming project that PennDOT has yet to be announced.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BzLv_0j5cKkWM00

Some students may have to retake SATs after score sheets fly out of UPS truck Students whose sheets were not found will have to retake the SAT or take the ACT. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New bike lane causes parking confusion for residents in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parked cars line both sides of Stanton Avenue in Stanton Heights.But soon, cyclists will claim a lane. Neighbors called KDKA hoping for a compromise."It's so much more convenient to park in front of your house to take groceries out and things like that," resident William McCord said.McCord said he hopped on the community planning Zoom and tried to stay on top of the project information, but when the white lines popped up in front of his house, he realized he must have misunderstood.He's parked directly in front of his house on Stanton Avenue for 24 years until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 11 people to the hospital

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured following a 10-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.First responders rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and two others broke down in the resulting traffic jam.Part of the Turnpike westbound was closed for hours as police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The left lane was able to get by, but the restrictions caused significant delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures will fall as weekend progresses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We had record rainfall yesterday from the remnants of Nicole. 2.36" beat the old record of .72" set back in 1983. We have some big changes for this weekend as rain exits the region and colder air moves in. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTemperatures started in the mid-50s overnight and will continue to drop through the day leaving the mid-30s for Saturday night and Sunday morning. As this transition happens, we'll start to see some lake effect action. A rain/snow mix will be possible starting late afternoon and then...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy