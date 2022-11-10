ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida Panhandle, south Georgia

By Rachel Tucker, Athina Morris
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CReUX_0j5cKULc00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain.

The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.

Hurricane Nicole wobble tracker: Real-time tool tracking trek to Florida

But about an hour after the hurricane made landfall on North Hutchinson Island Thursday morning, it weakened to a tropical storm, and some watches and warnings were downgraded or discontinued.

The latest NHC advisory said Nicole was centered about 95 miles southeast of Tallahassee, or 105 north-northwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving northwest at 15 mph, and had tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles from its center.

Nicole’s strength is not forecast to change much as the center follows the big bend of Florida and moves over the Panhandle, but the NHC said it will likely become a tropical depression over Georgia Thursday night before it merges with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2P6C_0j5cKULc00

Tropical storm conditions will continue for warning areas in northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina tonight.

The NHC said the Florida peninsula could see an inch or less of additional rainfall, while the eastern panhandle, the southeastern US, southern and central Appalachians, western Mid-Atlantic, and eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio could see 2 to 4 inches of rain and the northern Mid-Atlantic and parts of New York could see 1 to 4 inches.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Flooding is not a huge concern with Nicole [in Tampa Bay] because the ground has had time to dry out since the flooding seen with Hurricane Ian. River levels are all back to normal and any rain that does fall, will first soak into the ground before moving toward the rivers. The Tampa Bay area will also see far less rain than Hurricane Ian brought,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly.

DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Tampa Bay area

Although the storm will have passed, swells generated by Nicole — which can cause life-threatening surf and rip conditions — will likely affect the northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, and much of the southeastern United States coast over the next few days.

Watches and Warnings

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • The Flagler/Volusia county line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia
  • Aripeka to Indian Pass Florida

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

  • Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia
  • Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida
  • Anclote River Florida to Ochlockonee River Florida

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

AG Morrisey leads coalition supporting lawsuit against EPA

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading the support of a lawsuit by 16 states against the EPA. The Attorney General is leading an amicus brief with Kansas, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming in support of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Four West Virginia mining companies receive national honors

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) ─ Four West Virginia mining companies – LP Mineral LLC, Ramaco Resources, Raven Crest Contracting LLC, and CONSOL Energy Inc. – received national honors for outstanding achievement in mine safety, reclamation, and technology innovation. The honors were presented at a special awards presentation on November 10, 2022 in Washington DC. LP Mineral LLC and Ramaco Resources were honored by […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

$210,000 grant to expand international education at WVSU and BSU

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help carry out programs to strengthen and improve undergraduate instruction in international studies and foreign languages in West Virginia. The grant, combined with […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Adoption celebration day at Crossroads mall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An adoption day event is happening Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall between the hours of 12:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M. There will be free cotton candy and popcorn being given out, as well as information to anyone wanting to become a foster parent […]
BURLINGTON, WV
WVNS

Capitol Christmas trees donated by WV Christmas tree farmer

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced today, November 14, 2022, two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol to begin the celebration of the holiday season. Two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his farm in Morgantown, WV. Rockis maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards, which are […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

DHHR announce major ambulance transportation rate increase

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced today, November 16, 2022, a significant increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. A ten percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates was put in place which will help more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Governor Justice declares Nov. 14-18 Winter Weather Awareness Week

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service, have designated Nov. 14 – 18 as Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. In his proclamation, Justice recognizes that the risks to everyone during winter weather can be greatly reduced if West Virginians take appropriate preparedness measures before, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Governor and First Lady Justice encourage entries for military and first responder trees

CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are encouraging all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season. This year’s recognition trees will be located in the […]
WVNS

How Tropical Storm Nicole could impact West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Tropical storm Nicole is continuing to form and gain strength heading into the end of the week. Given its current projected path, it could cause impacts throughout West Virginia. To start off, the storm is currently expected to cut through Florida before moving up along the East coast. The reason for […]
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

$5 Million dollars in broadband infrastructure coming to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – $5,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is coming to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for broadband expansion across West Virginia. Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announcedThis funding was made possible […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Is there a right time to put up a Christmas tree?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One of the most hotly debated topics during the cold winter season is when the best time to put up a Christmas tree really is. According to tradition, Christmas trees have always gone up on the first day of the Christian season of Advent, which falls on the fourth Sunday prior […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia sees 826 new businesses registered during October

Charleston, WV (WVNS) – 826 new businesses statewide were registered by the the WV Secretary of State’s Office during the month of October. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Raleigh, Tyler, Mineral, and Roane Counties experienced notable growth during the month. A total of four new business entities were registered in Tyler County in […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

StormTracker59’s 2022-23 Winter Outlook for the two-Virginias

(WVNS) — Not too long ago, NOAA released their 2022/23 Winter Outlook for the nation detailing observations, likely outcomes, and historic comparisons of years past. Talks of La Nina, jet stream fluctuations, the dreaded polar vortex, and other topics helped NOAA meteorologists reach a consensus on what they think the U.S. can expect. Of course, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNS

AG Morrisey urges Biden to speak to Chinese president on Fentanyl epidemic

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging President Joe Biden to bring up the country’s fentanyl epidemic during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. The Attorney General penned a letter to Biden on earlier today, November 11, 2022. “It’s a known fact the ingredients for fentanyl comes from China and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WV releases first pediatric flu death case for the 2022-2023 season

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health has confirmed West Virginia’s first influenza related pediatric death for this season. No details will be revealed to protect the family’s privacy. “The loss of a child is profound,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, acting State Health Officer and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVDOT Performance Management Division hiring engineers, technicians, analysts and administrative staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) Performance Management Division is actively hiring engineers, technicians, analysts and administrative staff. Performance Management is hosting a hiring event from 9 A.M. to 3 A.M. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 1340 Smith Street, Charleston. Performance Management is looking for Business Operation Assistants 1 and 2, Transportation […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy