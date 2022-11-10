ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors to visit Thunder Friday

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Raptors (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors.

Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Toronto finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

