Fueled by factors like employee burnout, an aging population and a dearth of training, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold at the start of 2020, a gap existed between the supply of registered nurses as reflected by federal data and demand through 2030 as projected by a pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the COVID crisis hit, health care positions were not isolated from sudden job losses, which helped widen the gap between projected demand and the actual number of registered nurses in the U.S.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO