Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage
Fueled by factors like employee burnout, an aging population and a dearth of training, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold at the start of 2020, a gap existed between the supply of registered nurses as reflected by federal data and demand through 2030 as projected by a pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the COVID crisis hit, health care positions were not isolated from sudden job losses, which helped widen the gap between projected demand and the actual number of registered nurses in the U.S.
Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, this week five states had abortion referendums on their ballots, and voters in all five chose to support abortion rights. NBC News’ Dr. Akshay Syal reports on how now higher education institutes are figuring out how to best serve their students in a post-Roe world. Nov. 11, 2022.
Comments / 0