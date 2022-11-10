Read full article on original website
Related
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service
Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
freightwaves.com
Cross-border payments: ‘It’s like a piece of dirt in your eye’
If there is any industry where being the middleman really pays off, it’s the cross-border payments industry. Global trade relies on global payments, but those funds often flow through not one or two but several banks or financial institutions on their way to the recipient. And each takes a cut of the pie.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. When asked whether he had flown to Argentina, as rumors swirled on social media, the former chief executive told Reuters via text message that he was in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered.
The tech boom is officially over - and the FTX fiasco will spark a crypto crackdown, ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers says
The tech boom is over, thanks to the pandemic receding and interest rates rising, Larry Summers said. The ex-Treasury chief predicted the FTX fiasco will lead to greater crypto regulation. Summers isn't worried about another financial crisis as banks and authorities are prepared. The tech boom is officially over, the...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
cryptoglobe.com
NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
Ars Technica
FTX on brink of collapse after “liquidity crunch” at crypto exchange
The digital assets industry has been shaken by the near-collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges, which clinched a rescue deal with arch-rival Binance after a surge in customer withdrawals sparked a liquidity crisis. Binance chief executive Changpeng “CZ” Zhao wrote on Twitter that FTX...
KPJ Healthcare and Pine Labs Team Up on Patient BNPL Plan
The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
Q3 Mobile Orders Booked 15% of Non-Grocery Sales and Nearly 10% of Groceries
Mobile commerce looks to be sailing against the wind, so to speak, as new research finds the drop-offs in other digital shopping methods have not been seen in the mobile commerce niche, which continues to grow and add digital share. The PYMNTS study, “Digital Economy Payments: November 2022 U.S. Edition...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
fintechmagazine.com
Keep your PSPs close & your fraud prevention partners closer
Aaron Begner, EMEA General Manager at Forter, says that online merchants should be using a fraud prevention platform alongside their existing PSP. The global payments ecosystem continues to witness exponential growth in digital commerce. In 2021, Forter saw a 51% increase in total payment volume (TPV) year-on-year from 2020. In 2022, this is forecast to increase by 65% compared to 2021. At the same time, this increase in transactions brings another problem: digital commerce fraud.
Amazon Puts Alexa Under Microscope in Cost-Cutting Review
Amazon is evaluating its Alexa business as the company joins other Big Tech firms in making cost-cutting measures in the face of an economic downturn. That's according to a report Thursday (Nov. 9) by the Wall Street Journal, which cites internal Amazon documents that show Amazon's devices unit, which includes its voice assistant tool Alexa, had an operating loss of more than $5 billion in recent years.
trading-education.com
Top 5 Deflationary Cryptocurrencies Under $1 To Gain 50x Profits By 2025
BNB - Large-cap cryptocurrency with frequent token burns. XRP - Interbank payment network that automatically burns transaction fees. CRO - Fast-growing deflationary crypto to invest in today. SHIB - Affordable memecoin projected to grow immensely. CAKE - Best deflationary crypto to buy now. A Closer Look At The Top 5...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0