Phoenix, AZ

Suns to visit Magic Friday

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns.

Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference play and 32-9 on the road last season. The Suns gave up 107.3 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Kevon Harris: out (rib), Paolo Banchero: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Ish Wainright: out (personal), Chris Paul: out (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'

Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game. The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Charlotte faces Orlando on 8-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup against Orlando after losing eight straight games. The Magic are 1-5 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Washington faces Memphis, aims for 4th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (9-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into a matchup with Memphis as winners of three straight games. The Wizards are 4-3 in home games. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring,...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Philly

Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95

ATLANTA (AP) — A sloppy offensive game left the Atlanta Hawks looking for a better finish and the Philadelphia 76ers looking for better play at point guard.Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Hawks pulled away late in the third period before surviving a late scare to beat the 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night.The Hawks led by 20 points before the 76ers pulled within seven."We've just got to be better at not relaxing at all and not looking at that scoreboard," Young said. "We've just got to finish the game."Joel Embiid led...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

LeBron James demands that Kyrie Irving be allowed to play again

LeBron James is urging NBA officials to relent and permit embattled NBA superstar Kyrie Irving to play in the league again. Some basketball pundits as well as an anonymous NBA general manager wondered aloud if the ultra-talented Irving will ever return to the hardwood. The 30-year-old basketball star was banished from the NBA indefinitely after he posted a brazenly antisemitic movie, From Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black People, on his Twitter platform.
The Associated Press

Stars visit the Flyers after Benn’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -177, Flyers +148; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Jamie Benn scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 loss to the...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets want to give coach Jacque Vaughn chance to win with current roster

Some in the Nets’ front office want to give coach Jacque Vaughn a chance to win with this current roster before making any trade decisions, according to a report on Thursday by SNY NBA insider Ian Begley. Vaughn had the interim tag removed from his title on Wednesday and is starting to show how he envisions running the team as the permanent head coach.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

