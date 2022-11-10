ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

rhodycigar.com

Music Convocation 10/04

The University of Rhode Island’s sixth music convocation of the semester drew a large crowd, including students, faculty and staff, and featured six student performers. Each convocation is held weekly by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Music. Students, faculty and “special guests,” according to the URI website, offer live music as well as a discussion after their performances.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rhodycigar.com

Second-year URI student finds community through music

Vocalist and music composer Louis Shriber continues to perfect his practice. Photo courtesy of: Louis Shriber. Louis Shriber, a second-year music composition major with a focus on voice, continues to grow his passion for music in his college career. Shriber is a part of many musical groups in Rhode Island,...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rhodycigar.com

University reinstates triple dorms

Pictured: Hillside hall as a triplet before the pandemic changed housing arrangements. PHOTO CREDIT: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On Oct. 28, the University of Rhode Island sent an email out in regards to the housing crisis students are facing on and off campus. In the email, Frankie Minor, assistant...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rhodycigar.com

URI professor receives $10.3 million grant for Alzheimer’s research

Jessica Alber developing non-invasive prevention scanning. Assistant research professor Jessica Alber received a grant for her work with Alzheimer’s disease. PHOTO CREDIT: Nick Pierson | Contributing Photographer. Jessica Alber, an assistant research professor at the University of Rhode Island’s George and Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, just received a...
rhodycigar.com

Native American History: Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe

Pictured: Artifacts from Tomaquag museum. PHOTO CREDIT: Hannah Charron | Staff Photographer. According to the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe, they were originally called the “Wampanoo” by their people. The Tribe continued to say that they occupied what is now called East Providence, mainly Warren, RI and used to be...
WARREN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL LETTERS OF INTENT

Bishop Feehan Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent. Bishop Feehan High School Athletic Director Christian Schatz is pleased to announce that twenty members of the class of 2023 have signed their National Letters of Intent and will continue to compete in their respective sports in college. Front Row: Samantha Reale,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WBUR

Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law

Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”

Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ricentral.com

WWTC incumbents among winners in Tuesday's election

WEST WARWICK — David Gosselin Jr., Maribeth Williamson and Jason Messier will each serve another four-year term on the West Warwick Town Council, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s general election. In Ward 1, which saw Williamson, a Democrat, competing against Independent candidate Angelo Padula Jr. to hold...
WEST WARWICK, RI
94.9 HOM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newportthisweek.com

Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12

Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
NEWPORT, RI
rhodycigar.com

Jazz big band event honors Chick Corea

Jazz Big Band’s first of two concerts for the fall semester was held on Nov. 3 PHOTO CREDIT: Eddie Melfi | Staff Photographer. The University of Rhode Island’s music department held a concert titled “Jazz Big Band I,” dedicated to the late jazz composer Chick Corea, on Nov. 3. featuring URI’s very own jazz ensemble.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

