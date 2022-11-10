Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Related
rhodycigar.com
Music Convocation 10/04
The University of Rhode Island’s sixth music convocation of the semester drew a large crowd, including students, faculty and staff, and featured six student performers. Each convocation is held weekly by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Music. Students, faculty and “special guests,” according to the URI website, offer live music as well as a discussion after their performances.
rhodycigar.com
Second-year URI student finds community through music
Vocalist and music composer Louis Shriber continues to perfect his practice. Photo courtesy of: Louis Shriber. Louis Shriber, a second-year music composition major with a focus on voice, continues to grow his passion for music in his college career. Shriber is a part of many musical groups in Rhode Island,...
rhodycigar.com
University reinstates triple dorms
Pictured: Hillside hall as a triplet before the pandemic changed housing arrangements. PHOTO CREDIT: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On Oct. 28, the University of Rhode Island sent an email out in regards to the housing crisis students are facing on and off campus. In the email, Frankie Minor, assistant...
rhodycigar.com
URI professor receives $10.3 million grant for Alzheimer’s research
Jessica Alber developing non-invasive prevention scanning. Assistant research professor Jessica Alber received a grant for her work with Alzheimer’s disease. PHOTO CREDIT: Nick Pierson | Contributing Photographer. Jessica Alber, an assistant research professor at the University of Rhode Island’s George and Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, just received a...
rhodycigar.com
Native American History: Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe
Pictured: Artifacts from Tomaquag museum. PHOTO CREDIT: Hannah Charron | Staff Photographer. According to the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe, they were originally called the “Wampanoo” by their people. The Tribe continued to say that they occupied what is now called East Providence, mainly Warren, RI and used to be...
mybackyardnews.com
BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL LETTERS OF INTENT
Bishop Feehan Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent. Bishop Feehan High School Athletic Director Christian Schatz is pleased to announce that twenty members of the class of 2023 have signed their National Letters of Intent and will continue to compete in their respective sports in college. Front Row: Samantha Reale,...
ABC6.com
Frontline nurses, workers at Butler Hospital to protest low staffing levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Frontline nurses and workers at Care New England’s Butler Hospital plan to protest low staffing levels on Thursday. A nurse’s union spokesperson told ABC 6 News that staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low. The workers are also asking for higher wages...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
WBUR
Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law
Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
wbsm.com
How Michael Rock Is Saving Money on His Energy Bills This Winter
Hard to believe, but it's been over four years since we finally installed solar panels for our home. My wife and I had been talking about going solar for years, but we were always waiting for someone else in the neighborhood or one of our friends or family to be the first to do it.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
ricentral.com
WWTC incumbents among winners in Tuesday's election
WEST WARWICK — David Gosselin Jr., Maribeth Williamson and Jason Messier will each serve another four-year term on the West Warwick Town Council, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s general election. In Ward 1, which saw Williamson, a Democrat, competing against Independent candidate Angelo Padula Jr. to hold...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
nrinow.news
Republicans file finance complaint against Jones; Candidate says records prove he had no violation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections alleging that Paul Jones failed to properly account for expenses in his recent campaign finance reports. But Jones, a North Smithfield resident who challenged Rep. Brian Newberry for...
newportthisweek.com
Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12
Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
rhodycigar.com
Jazz big band event honors Chick Corea
Jazz Big Band’s first of two concerts for the fall semester was held on Nov. 3 PHOTO CREDIT: Eddie Melfi | Staff Photographer. The University of Rhode Island’s music department held a concert titled “Jazz Big Band I,” dedicated to the late jazz composer Chick Corea, on Nov. 3. featuring URI’s very own jazz ensemble.
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
ricentral.com
The results are in: Pascua wins Dist. 1 council seat; Coventry voters OK changes to charter
COVENTRY — From electing Jonathan Pascua to the town council, to approving nearly every charter change proposed to them, voters in Coventry let their voices be heard during the election Tuesday. With 57.6 percent of the vote, Pascua — who received 1,773 votes to his opponent’s 1,280, according to...
independentri.com
Election 2022: Democrats cruise to victory in NK town, school races
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In a crowded field of 18 local candidates, seven Democrats swept their way to victory Tuesday night in North Kingstown for critical seats on the Town Council and School Committee. With unofficial results in for all 10 polling places, it appears as if the town...
Comments / 0