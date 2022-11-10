Read full article on original website
9% of Suppliers Worldwide are Fully Automated Across B2B Commerce: Study
Only 9% of suppliers are now fully automated across the B2B commerce experience, detailing that while suppliers see the value in automation, most haven’t moved to streamline high-friction processes, stalling global supply chain transformation, according to a new JAGGAER survey. Suppliers cite “responding to requests for proposals (RFPs)” (43%)...
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Q3 Mobile Orders Booked 15% of Non-Grocery Sales and Nearly 10% of Groceries
Mobile commerce looks to be sailing against the wind, so to speak, as new research finds the drop-offs in other digital shopping methods have not been seen in the mobile commerce niche, which continues to grow and add digital share. The PYMNTS study, “Digital Economy Payments: November 2022 U.S. Edition...
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Welsh manufacturer expands to the U.S.
A Welsh marine equipment manufacturer is on track to open a dedicated base in the U.S. with support from the Welsh Government. Makefast Group designs and manufactures equipment for the marine and safety industries, as well as systems for super yachts and luxury boats including retractable sunroofs, awning units, and bathing platforms.
More Than 130 FTX Group Companies File for Bankruptcy
FTX Group companies have filed for bankruptcy protection after a tumultuous week that included news of a liquidity crisis, investigations by United States regulators and the swift cancellation of a possible acquisition by rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The FTX Group companies beginning voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. include...
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
Maintaining Compliance Within Cannabis Logistics and Supply Chains
Cannabis logistics and supply chains are highly regulated environments. Cannabis businesses must implement strict controls and procedures to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations. The cannabis industry is booming, and it's not easy to navigate the legal landscape of this expanding market. Entrepreneurs are at risk if they don't...
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
Healthcare Industry Least Likely to Increase Funding for Supply Chain Defense
– While supply chain security impacts nearly every industry, new research from BlueVoyant hones in on the unique challenges impacting the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. – BlueVoyant, the leader in supply chain defense, found thatcompared to other verticals like energy and manufacturing, the healthcare sector was least likely to increase...
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments
Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Workers Due to Drop in eCommerce
Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees — 13% of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, blaming the decision on his misguided bet on pandemic eCommerce. In a memo to employees Wednesday (Nov. 9), the Facebook founder took responsibility for the moves that brought the company to this point. He said many people predicted that the increase in eCommerce shopping that began with COVID-19 would continue beyond the pandemic.
Retailers Shift From Personalization to Individualism to Win Loyalty
Gone are the days when retail innovation efforts were limited to increasing the convenience offered to in-store shoppers. Today, the pandemic-induced digital transformation has heightened merchant awareness around frictionless online shopping experiences and the importance of technology in fostering eCommerce growth. “We’re morphing away from something that’s channel specific to...
Bankful Merchants Can Now Offer Consumers BNPL Option
Payment gateway Bankful and buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Sezzle have partnered to enable Bankful’s merchants to offer their customers the option of paying in monthly installments. Bankful, which was previously known as Pinwheel, integrates with major eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Square, Wix and WooCommerce to simplify the...
