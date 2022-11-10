Read full article on original website
rhodycigar.com
URI professor receives $10.3 million grant for Alzheimer’s research
Jessica Alber developing non-invasive prevention scanning. Assistant research professor Jessica Alber received a grant for her work with Alzheimer’s disease. PHOTO CREDIT: Nick Pierson | Contributing Photographer. Jessica Alber, an assistant research professor at the University of Rhode Island’s George and Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, just received a...
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit
Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
rhodycigar.com
Music Convocation 10/04
The University of Rhode Island’s sixth music convocation of the semester drew a large crowd, including students, faculty and staff, and featured six student performers. Each convocation is held weekly by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Music. Students, faculty and “special guests,” according to the URI website, offer live music as well as a discussion after their performances.
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
ABC6.com
Frontline nurses, workers at Butler Hospital to protest low staffing levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Frontline nurses and workers at Care New England’s Butler Hospital plan to protest low staffing levels on Thursday. A nurse’s union spokesperson told ABC 6 News that staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low. The workers are also asking for higher wages...
ABC6.com
High-ranking Providence Police Department official announces retirement
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — One of Providence’s finest is hanging up his badge. Thirty-five-year Providence Police Department veteran Thomas Verdi will retire November 19th. Commander Verdi spent most of his adult life as a Providence police officer. During his tenure with the department, some of his most notable accomplishments include being selected as a 2017 recipient of the Justice Assistance’s Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award, responding to the 9-11 terror attacks, and being a strong proponent of bringing family services and clinical social workers to the Providence Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Robin Murphy of Fall River denied parole this week in “cult killings”
A Fall River woman known for her reported involvement in the city’s “cult killings” has been denied parole in a ruling handed down this week. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 14, 1981, in Bristol Superior Court, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Karen Marsden and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Murphy had been indicted for first-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for her testimony at the trial of her co-defendants, Carl Drew and Carl Davis.
newportthisweek.com
Out With the Old Rogers
The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
nrinow.news
Republicans file finance complaint against Jones; Candidate says records prove he had no violation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections alleging that Paul Jones failed to properly account for expenses in his recent campaign finance reports. But Jones, a North Smithfield resident who challenged Rep. Brian Newberry for...
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in Connecticut
“Before scientific and clinical knowledge were used to explain infectious diseases and medical disorders, communities hit with epidemics turned to folklore for explanations,” said Parabon NanoLabs in a statement to SWNS.
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
WBUR
Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law
Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
ricentral.com
The results are in: Pascua wins Dist. 1 council seat; Coventry voters OK changes to charter
COVENTRY — From electing Jonathan Pascua to the town council, to approving nearly every charter change proposed to them, voters in Coventry let their voices be heard during the election Tuesday. With 57.6 percent of the vote, Pascua — who received 1,773 votes to his opponent’s 1,280, according to...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
Mobile clinic helps people battling addiction ‘live a normal life’
CODAC Behavioral Healthcare's mobile unit is a 27-foot RV that sets up shop in Woonsocket three and a half hours a day, six days a week, providing suboxone and methadone to people who need it.
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspected thief wanted by police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Police say that a Massachusetts man is wanted in both his state of residence and Rhode Island for multiple thefts. According to Uxbridge Police, their department, along with multiple other jurisdictions in the area, including in Rhode Island, have active arrest warrants for Peter Reynolds. Reynolds may also go by...
Feds investigate RI data breaches affecting more than 36K people
Three of the four federal investigations in Rhode Island data breaches were previously unreported.
Jamestown Press
Local Dems sweep; town rejects pot
Every Democrat on the local ballot won their race Tuesday, including Jamestown resident Peter Neronha’s re-election as the state’s top prosecutor, and local voters followed suit with the statewide trend in every contest. Neronha was elected attorney general versus Republican Charles Calenda with 61 percent of the vote....
