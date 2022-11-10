Read full article on original website
CNET
What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?
The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
WKBW-TV
No Credit Check Loans Online With Instant Approval And Same Day Deposit | Best Offers For October 2022
Have you ever wanted to get a loan but felt like your credit score was too low? With the economy being so tough, it's easy to see why people might have trouble getting a loan. But that doesn't mean you must be left out in the cold. There are now...
How to Keep Your Bank Fees to a Minimum
You may not realize it, but your bank could be charging all types of fees associated with your checking and savings accounts. You could be charged fees for general maintenance, checks, ATM use, overdraft costs, and more. Generally, these fees are deducted directly from your bank balances and may go unnoticed in the moment, but they can add up over time. While some fees can be avoided by simply changing your own card habits, excessive fees could be a sign that you need a new bank. So we asked financial experts what you can do to avoid fees and how to determine whether or not your bank is meeting your financial needs.
Paycheck-to-Paycheck Economy’s Gloom Is Bad News for Retailers
The paycheck-to-paycheck economy is bifurcating as inflation rages and consumers fret over an uncertain future, with one group of customers who cannot spend, and another group who won’t spend. In the middle of it all are the retailers, who look set to be squeezed this holiday season, and beyond.
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
Fox40
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments
The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Social Security recipients are one day away from receiving their monthly payments, worth an average of $1,657. Select recipients will have payments of $1,657, but the checks can be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Social Security checks are determined by several factors, including when the...
Washington Examiner
Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in 21 days
Those receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits are set to receive their $841 monthly payments in 21 days. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261 on Dec. 1. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421 at the beginning of next month.
How to Use Credit Cards Like the Rich and Smart
Don’t make the same mistake I did. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!
CNET
What Happens When You Miss a Credit Card Payment?
It can be hard keeping up with bills, and sometimes things slip through the cracks. Missing a credit card payment could happen to anyone, so it's important to know the ramifications of a missed payment -- and how to navigate and prevent one. What happens when you miss a payment?
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
reviewed.com
Should you bank with Credit Karma Money?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Credit Karma Money is a checkings and savings account that offers a modern alternative to traditional banking services. While some may balk at the idea of an online-only bank account, Credit Karma Money has just enough perks and features to attract even the most stubborn consumers. Along with the lack of fees, the service provides customers with a high-yield savings account, the chance to earn cash rewards, and early access to direct deposit paychecks.
How to Get Cash From an ATM With a Credit Card
For most credit card users, being able to withdraw cash from an ATM seems like a revelation. After all, who wouldn’t want to take advantage of being able to borrow cash from their credit card now and again when money gets low in your bank account?. But getting cash...
Crypto Compliance Can Be Easier Than Regulatory Clarity
When it comes to selling compliance services in the blockchain business, the two most difficult tasks are educating clients from financial institutions about what it is and then convincing them that for all the claims of crypto’s anonymity, it is easier than it sounds. That’s a big part of...
Mastercard and JPMorgan Launch Pay By Bank to Streamline ACH Payments
With traditional payment methods like cash and personal checks on the decline, J.P. Morgan Payments is looking to tap into the growing interest in alternative payment methods by partnering with Mastercard on a new digital banking payment platform. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Mastercard said in a press release that the...
Cross-Brand Data-Sharing Reduces Restaurant Payment Friction
Restaurant technology company Olo is aiming to improve the payment process and sales by allowing customers to use saved information across brands through its “new Borderless” feature. While discussing its third quarter 2022 earnings release Wednesday (Nov. 9), the B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform said that boosting the customer...
Earnest Money vs Down Payment: How Do They Differ?
Then you start the process of buying or selling a home, you might find terms and phrases you haven't seen before. As with any industry, jargon and technical terms can be confusing if you haven't encountered them before.
ValueWalk
Can I Close My Chase Account Online? [Bank/Phone/Mail]
If you want to reduce the risks of chase account fraud or save money on annual fees, closing your chase account is the right thing to do. Wondering how to do so? Here’s how!. Go to the chase online banking website and sign in to your account. Next, email...
