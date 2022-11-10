Read full article on original website
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Wright State
Louisville dropped a second-straight game to begin the Kenny Payne era, with both losses coming by just a point. On Saturday afternoon in front of 12,720 in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center, Wright State scored the game's last six points, including a jumper by Trey Calvin at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 73-72 win over the Cardinals.
Watch: Luke Fickell Addresses Media Following 27-25 Victory Over East Carolina
The Bearcats played the Pirates much closer than the last time they matched up on 'Nipp at Night.'
Top 2023 Recruit Visits for 'Nipp at Night'
Cincinnati is in the running for him along with three other teams.
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Three-Star 2023 Wide Receiver, 2024 Edge Rusher
National Signing Day is quickly approaching.
UC Missing Pair of Players Against Cleveland State
Cincinnati takes on Cleveland State at 8 p.m. ET.
Isaiah Collier on UC's Recruitment: 'They go so Hard'
The top point guard in the country might don a Bearcats hat next week.
Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game
Two of the best players in UC history showed out for 'Nipp at Night.'
First quarter dooms Highlands in playoff loss to Scott County
Class 5A playoff football returned to Fort Thomas on Friday night with the Highlands Bluebirds riding a 9-game winning streak, hoping to stretch that to ten and claim a spot in the quarterfinals. The Birds came out hot, taking Scott County’s opening kickoff into Cardinal territory, but that first drive...
Lakota West remains unbeaten with 30-10 win over Elder to advance to regional final
The Firebirds outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the second half
St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026
St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati
“Lost Treasures of Cincinnati” is the ultimate guidebook to discovering the Queen City’s intriguing past. The post Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
PHOTOS: First snow of the season
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
They Told Him to Change His Name. Now Crowds Are Shouting It.
Aftab Pureval, the young mayor of Cincinnati, has Democrats reaching for some flattering comparisons.
Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
