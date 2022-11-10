ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

nsjonline.com

East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
linknky.com

First quarter dooms Highlands in playoff loss to Scott County

Class 5A playoff football returned to Fort Thomas on Friday night with the Highlands Bluebirds riding a 9-game winning streak, hoping to stretch that to ten and claim a spot in the quarterfinals. The Birds came out hot, taking Scott County’s opening kickoff into Cardinal territory, but that first drive...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026

St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

PHOTOS: First snow of the season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WYOMING, OH

