New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
CMA Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and other stars won big Wednesday at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Single of the year: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson. Album of the year: “Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs. Song...
Chris Stapleton, Ram Unveil ‘Traveller’ Themed Truck
Chris Stapleton’s 2015 solo debut, Traveller, is forever enshrined with the custom-designed Ram Traveller Truck. The new truck was revealed at an industry event at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum days ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Stapleton’s career-defining CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake. That night in 2015, the now-2022 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year won Album of the Year for Traveller, as well as Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
See Which Country Singers Served Their Country in the Military
Country music has a longstanding tradition of supporting the troops, with stars including Toby Keith, Kellie Pickler and Darryl Worley taking frequent trips overseas to play for the men and women stationed in Iraq and elsewhere. Of course, before the Gulf Wars, country musicians were quick to join the USO to play for troops stationed just about anywhere. While only a minority of Nashville's best served in the military, more than a few on this list may surprise you.
franchising.com
Chicken Salad Chick Expanding Again In Nashville Area With Newest Opening In Hermitage
Fast casual concept celebrates opening on Nov. 16th with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. November 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Hermitage, Tennessee. Located at 5225 Old Hickory Blvd., the Hermitage restaurant is the eighth Chick for the Nashville metro area and the 21st overall in Tennessee. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
WSMV
Video shows moment driver strikes two pedestrians in Clarksville
Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV Home Town talk with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman visits with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Jake Owen on CMA Awards Red Carpet. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jake Owen talks with Lauren...
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Coming to Hendersonville in Early 2023
Finding authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine around Middle Tennessee is getting even easier – Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is opening its third Middle Tennessee location, bringing Louisiana hospitality to Hendersonville early next year. The restaurant will let the good times roll in the new year with a projected opening in early 2023.
nashvilleguru.com
Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From
Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
Maury County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Maury County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
This Is Tennessee's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
'Losing our identity:' Rotier's Restaurant building demolished in Nashville
Nashville staple Rotier’s Restaurant building has been torn down to pave the way for development.
5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill
This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
NFD battles commercial fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: CPA, Lipscomb Academy advance, Brentwood, Fairview, Ensworth eliminated
Week two of the TSSAA state playoffs took place on Friday night with teams from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area suiting up for a potential run at a state championship trophy. Let's take a look at the scores from Friday night's state playoff action. Smith County 28 Fairview 6.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
