American Songwriter

Chris Stapleton, Ram Unveil ‘Traveller’ Themed Truck

Chris Stapleton’s 2015 solo debut, Traveller, is forever enshrined with the custom-designed Ram Traveller Truck. The new truck was revealed at an industry event at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum days ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Stapleton’s career-defining CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake. That night in 2015, the now-2022 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year won Album of the Year for Traveller, as well as Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
NASHVILLE, TN
WNAW 94.7

See Which Country Singers Served Their Country in the Military

Country music has a longstanding tradition of supporting the troops, with stars including Toby Keith, Kellie Pickler and Darryl Worley taking frequent trips overseas to play for the men and women stationed in Iraq and elsewhere. Of course, before the Gulf Wars, country musicians were quick to join the USO to play for troops stationed just about anywhere. While only a minority of Nashville's best served in the military, more than a few on this list may surprise you.
NASHVILLE, TN
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Expanding Again In Nashville Area With Newest Opening In Hermitage

Fast casual concept celebrates opening on Nov. 16th with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. November 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Hermitage, Tennessee. Located at 5225 Old Hickory Blvd., the Hermitage restaurant is the eighth Chick for the Nashville metro area and the 21st overall in Tennessee. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill

This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

