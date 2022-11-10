Read full article on original website
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
Hatton: My Fighting Days Are Behind Me; Very Little Risk Involved In Barrera Exhibition
Ricky Hatton has made it clear that his exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on Saturday night won’t lead to a legitimate comeback. The 44-year-old Hatton embraced this Barrera exhibition in large part to motivate himself to make overdue lifestyle changes for a legendary British boxer whose weight wildly fluctuated during his career and after it ended. Though the former junior welterweight and welterweight champion cannot wait to enjoy another fight night atmosphere inside his hometown arena, Hatton has an enormous amount of respect for Barrera and acknowledged that their exhibition won’t resemble a real boxing match.
Arum: We'll Pay Great Purse For Any Prominent Middleweight To Fight Janibek Alimkhanuly
Bob Arum applauded Denzel Bentley for the British middleweight’s willingness to accept an assignment most contemporaries don’t seem to want. For Janibek Alimkhanuly to become the type of attraction Arum envisions, however, the 90-year-old promoter realizes that the hard-hitting WBO 160-pound champion must prove himself against the top opponents within his division. If it costs Arum’s Top Rank Inc. a sizable sum from his company’s 2023 ESPN budget to lure another middleweight champion into the ring with Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly, so be it.
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
Sunny Edwards Will Do Everything Possible To Make Bam Rodriguez Fight
If Sunny Edwards could write his dream calendar for 2023, it would feature a fight with Jesse “Bam Rodriguez, a unification and then kick-off 2024 with a fight in Japan. Edwards defends his IBF flyweight against Felix Alvarado in Sheffield on Friday night, but already has his eyes on other things. Indeed, he is still smarting that a unification with Julio Cesar Martinez fell through, something he puts down to the Mexican’s financial demands.
Crawford Stays Mum on Identity of Hedge Fund Backer Who Offered $50 Million For Spence Fight
Terence Crawford apparently has little desire to reveal the mysterious backer who wanted to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. a boatload of cash. Crawford, the WBO welterweight beltholder, recently said during an Instagram Live session that an investor had approached him about offering him and Spence, the WBC, IBF, and WBA titlist, $25 million apiece to stage their undisputed 147-pound championship bout. Crawford said Spence and his advisor, Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon’s reluctance to countenance that offer was a major reason why they could not come to an agreement.
Roy Jones To Meet With Anthony Joshua About Becoming His Trainer
Roy Jones Jr. believes he has the ability to get Anthony Joshua back to his winning ways. The Hall of Fame boxer and current trainer recently revealed that he will have a serious discussion with the former heavyweight champion from London about becoming his coach. Joshua is coming off a second consecutive loss to WBA, WBO, IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Shabaz Masoud Breaks Down, Stops Jack Bateson in Twelfth of Eliminator
Shabaz Masoud produced the best win of his career as he stopped Jack Bateson in the twelfth round of a British super-bantamweight final eliminator that was also for Bateson’s WBA intercontinental belt in Sheffield on the Edwards-Alvarado undercard. Bateson, who came in unbeaten in 17 fights, was the bookies’...
Mayweather-Deji DAZN Pay-Per-View Weigh-In Results; Controversy Over Fury-Bamba Weight Discrepancy
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to continue with his active exhibition tour. The status of the show’s co-feature is not quite as clear, however. More than five years after his final sanctioned bout, Mayweather showed off a still-chiseled physique as he weighed 154.3 pounds for his third exhibition fight of 2022. The Hall of Fame former five division champion faces Deji, a social media influencer who weighed 175 ¼ pounds for their scheduled eight-round bout atop a DAZN Pay-Per-View event Sunday from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Shields: Jonas Was Just Riding Marshall's Coattails So Hard, I Really Wanna Beat Her Up
Claressa Shields intends to drop down to the junior middleweight limit again now that she has been crowned women’s boxing’s undisputed middleweight champion for the second time. The undefeated three-division champion would welcome fights with either British titleholder in the 154-pound division, yet Shields admitted she would rather...
Bentley: Loss Like TKO To Felix Cash Can Make Or Break You; I Came Back 10 Times Stronger
Denzel Bentley still believes he is a better fighter than Felix Cash. The British middleweight made some changes, though, after suffering a third-round, technical-knockout defeat to Cash that initially bounced Bentley out of position for a 160-pound title shot. Eighteen months and three wins later, it is Bentley, not Cash, who will challenge unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
David Morrell Considers David Benavidez-Caleb Plant '50-50; It's A Hard Fight'
David Morrell Jr. doesn’t have an obvious opponent for his next bout now that David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have announced that they’ll finally fight at some point early in 2023. The unbeaten Cuban southpaw will keep a close eye on Benavidez-Plant, though, because Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs)...
Noel Gevor Mikaelyan Inks Promotional Pact With Don King
Promoter Don King signed WBC silver cruiserweight champion Noel Gevor Mikaelyan to a promotional contract. “The fantastic WBC silver cruiserweight champion, Noel, believes that there is no one out there he can’t beat," said King, who also promotes the current WBC cruiserweight world champion Ilunga Makabu. “Both of these...
Photos: Natasha Jonas, Marie-Eve Dicaire - Face To Face at Final Presser
Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire and Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin tops an exciting bill featuring former Team GB heavyweight hero Frazer ‘Big Fraze’ Clarke and hometown favorite Brad ‘The Sting’ Rea. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) Jonas travels across the North-West to face Canadian southpaw Dicaire...
Janibek Alimkhanuly Tested, Wins Decision Over Denzel Bentley in Tough Fight
The middleweight division’s supposed boogeyman survived somewhat of a scare Saturday night in Las Vegas. Janibek Alimkhanuly was listed by most sportsbooks as a 20-1 favorite over British underdog Denzel Bentley, but Bentley withstood Alimkhanuly’s power early and made their 12-round middleweight title fight very competitive over the final eight rounds at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas. Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) still won a unanimous decision, as judges Tim Cheatham (116-112), Dave Moretti (116-112) and Steve Weisfeld (118-110) all favored the WBO 160-pound champion’s work.
Conor Benn Removed From WBC Rankings, Met With 'Show Cause' Letter By WBO
This week will likely go down as yet another to forget for Conor Benn. It was revealed during the ratings portion of the annual WBC convention Tuesday afternoon in Acapulco, Mexico that the second-generation boxer was removed from the sanctioning body’s welterweight rankings. Benn and promoter Matchroom Boxing have been presented with a Show Cause Notice from the WBO, who have granted a ten-day period from November 8 to show proof as to why the Puerto Rico-headquartered organization shouldn’t follow the WBC’s lead.
Steve Spark: Fight With Montana Love Perfect Opportunity, Type Of Opposition We Were Looking For
Steve Spark had a chance to fight on Matchroom Boxing’s first ever show in his Australia homeland. He instead settled for a role as ringside commentator on that October 15 evening in Brisbane. A far more significant opportunity awaited the Queensland-bred knockout artist, who traveled to the other side of the world for a fight with Montana Love this Saturday on DAZN from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Love’s hometown in Cleveland, Ohio.
Yoseline Perez Will Look To Impress at 2022 Youth World Championships
Despite her parent’s initial reluctance to support her as a boxer, Yoseline Perez has rapidly developed into a rising amateur star, and she’ll display her skills for the first time in international competition at the Youth World Championships, November 14-26, in La Nucia, Spain. “I started boxing when...
Seniesa Estrada Dominates Jazmin Gala Villarino, Scores Shutout In 105-Pound Title Fight
Seniesa Estrada enjoyed every second of her long-awaited return to the ring Saturday night in Las Vegas. The undefeated Estrada relentlessly threw punches at Jazmin Gala Villarino and fended off the aggressive Argentinean contender in their 105-pound title fight at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater. Judges Max DeLuca, Chris Migliore and Patricia Morse Jarman all scored it a shutout, 100-90, for East Los Angeles’ Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs), who won a unanimous decision and retained her WBA minimumweight championship.
