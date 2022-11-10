Read full article on original website
WeGift Finalizes £26M Series B as Demand for Digital Payouts Platform Increases
WeGift, which claims to be one of the industry leaders in digital payouts, announced the closing of a £26 million Series B, furthering its mission “to allow anyone to transfer any digital currency more freely across the globe.”. New investors “included Element Ventures, which led the round, along...
JPMorgan Payment Annouces New EMEA Co-Head
JPMorgan Payments is appointing Ludovic Houri as its new co-head of EMEA payments and commerce solutions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Before coming to JPMorgan, Houri was the CEO of Dalenys, a Belgian payment platform, and vice president of product, payment and acquiring at Ingenico, which has since been acquired and resold by Worldline.
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
ECB Chair: Regulating Crypto Asset Platforms an ‘Interesting Challenge’
With crypto exchange FTX under multiple investigations in the wake of its bankruptcy filing on Friday (Nov. 11), regulators around the world are reevaluating the way they look at digital asset regulation. European Central Bank (ECB) supervisory board chair Andrea Enria warned that regulating crypto asset providers will be no...
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Quona Capital Launches $332M VC Fund for Emerging Markets
Quona Capital recently closed a $332 million venture capital fund to invest in fintech companies in emerging markets. Monica Brand Engel, co-founder and managing partner of Quona Capital, joined Cheddar News to discuss the risks and reasons for its latest investment goals.
Ken Griffin on FTX: 'One of the absolute travesties' for financial markets
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel, warned that the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX could weaken confidence in financial markets at large and hurt the ability of younger investors to save for retirement.
Neobank Licensing Sets Stage for Saudi FinTech Acceleration
In the evolution of FinTech in any given market, there are certain phases and milestones that can be observed. For example, the development of payment applications typically precipitates a wave of digital banks that cater to increased consumer appetite for digital payments. In Saudi Arabia, for example, the central bank-backed...
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
Unstable Stablecoins Clear Path for Banks to Step In
The cryptocurrency-flameouts this week have revealed hard truths about privately-issued stablecoins: They’re anything but stable. They’re no safe haven from turmoil. They may not be all that useful for payments, either. The premise of the stablecoin is a simple one. The digital offerings are pegged to another asset...
FinTech Mercury Financial Hires Barclays Exec Jason Whiting as CFO
FinTech company Mercury Financial is reportedly adding Barclays veteran Jason Whiting as chief financial officer (CFO). Whiting has more than two decades’ experience at both Barclays and Lehman Brothers, most recently serving as Barclays’ head of strategy for the Americas, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 14). With current CFO...
MoneyGram Teams With Beyon to Boost Real-Time Payments
Money transfer firm MoneyGram has teamed with Bahrain’s Beyon Money for a collaboration that lets Beyon users send money to more than 200 countries in near real time. “The Beyon Money super app enables consumers in Bahrain to connect to local bank accounts to review all transactions in one place, access financial insights to observe transactions and spending habits, and send money abroad to many countries around the world,” MoneyGram said in a news release Monday (Nov. 14). “This partnership with MoneyGram will complement the app’s existing services by enhancing its remittance capabilities.”
Neobank Varo Begins Offering Zelle Access
Varo will offer the peer-to-peer payment network Zelle as part of its mobile app, the digital bank announced Tuesday (Nov. 15). With this launch, Varo says it has become the first all-digital bank to offer Zelle in its app without needing a partnership with a bank. “The addition of Zelle...
KKR Leads Series C Funding Round in Indonesia’s Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a global investment firm, and Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR “will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), and new investors including Singtel Innov8.”
Royal Bank of Canada Adds Installments Enabled by Visa
Aiming to meet the evolving needs of consumers and merchants, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has become the latest issuer to add installment plans enabled by Visa. With Installments Enabled by Visa, which was launched by Visa in Canada last year, eligible RBC personal credit cardholders who are shopping at participating merchants will be able to choose to make payments over a defined period of time, the companies said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
American Express and Square Team on New Seller Credit Card
American Express and commerce solutions provider Square have partnered to create a forthcoming credit card that will be designed for Square sellers. The Square Credit Card is to be available to eligible Square Sellers in the United States, with additional details to be announced next year, the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release.
Amazon reportedly planning to shed 10,000 corporate and technology jobs
Amazon is planning to dismiss about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The cuts would be the largest in Amazon’s history and come as other tech companies including Meta...
US Wants to Bring FTX’s Bankman-Fried to Country for Questioning
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried may be coming to the United States for questioning by authorities. Authorities from the U.S. and The Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered and where Bankman-Fried is located — have been discussing the possibility of such a trip as part of the many investigations into the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 15), citing unnamed sources.
Bitcoin Futures Investment Firm Valkyrie Cuts 30% of Staff
Digital asset investment firm Valkyrie Investments has reportedly cut about one-third of its 23-person staff over the last few weeks, joining many other companies in the sector that have done the same. The two-year-old company said its operations have continued without disruption and that it will soon be launching a...
Brightwell, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Mastercard Enable Fintechs to Integrate Remittances
Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, announced a new cross-border payments solution, Brightwell’s ReadyRemit, powered by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., and Mastercard’s Cross-Border Services. ReadyRemit allows fintechs, businesses and program managers “to increase revenue and loyalty by offering a user-friendly, cross-border payments solution that also features compliance...
