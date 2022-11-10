Read full article on original website
Related
More Than 130 FTX Group Companies File for Bankruptcy
FTX Group companies have filed for bankruptcy protection after a tumultuous week that included news of a liquidity crisis, investigations by United States regulators and the swift cancellation of a possible acquisition by rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The FTX Group companies beginning voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. include...
EU Approves Tougher Cybersecurity Rules for Financial Firms
Lawmakers in Europe have voted to finalize legislation that places tougher cybersecurity rules on financial firms. The European Commission voted 612-18 to adopt the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), CoinDesk reported Thursday (Nov. 10). DORA is “a cornerstone of our work on digital finance in the European Union, making sure...
FTX Blowup May Force Banks and VC to Retreat from Crypto Plans
The FTX blowup and bankruptcy will reshape the crypto industry. That much is certain. It’s unclear where the next shoes will drop and whether the ripple effects will extend to the traditional financial sector. The hit to banks’ and investment firms’ balance sheets may be limited; the hit to...
Crypto Execs Call For Clearer Regulations in Wake of FTX Collapse
The heads of three high-profile cryptocurrency companies say the U.S. lacks a clear set of regulations for their industry, which is why most trading happens offshore. The remarks came late Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a Twitter exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she said that the collapse of crypto trading platform FTX this week "shows how much of the industry appears to be smoke and mirrors."
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
FTX Deal Collapse Shines Light on Shaky Crypto Ecosystem
Binance seemingly smelled blood in the water in its move to snap up its key, struggling rival, FTX. And now the deal is done — as in dead, not to be consummated. What comes next for FTX is an open question. What comes next for crypto may be chaotic.
SEC’s Gensler Puts Exchanges in Crosshairs Amid Crypto’s Ongoing Upheaval
Insolvency looms for FTX. Cryptocurrencies are plummeting. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler’s comments to CNBC Thursday morning (Nov. 10) show that the great unraveling of an ecosystem that has been marked by a lack of transparency and oversight may well be underway. What emerges next is...
Crypto-Linked Equities Lose $10B in Value as Market Plummets
In the wake of recent news around cryptocurrency exchange FTX, not only has the crypto industry’s image taken a hit, but crypto-linked equities have reportedly lost $10 billion in value. Many crypto-linked stocks tumbled this week as investors were rattled by the news of FTX’s troubles and then by...
Report: SEC and CFTC Investigating Crypto Exchanges FTX and FTX US
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are reportedly investigating the FTX cryptocurrency exchange companies on a number of fronts. The regulators are looking at possible mishandling of customer funds by FTX.com, the crypto lending activities of FTX US, and the relationships between FTX.com...
FTX’s Enron Parallels Have Implications for Crypto’s Great Regulatory Revamp
FTX’s former CEO is being replaced by one of the men who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy proceedings. There’s irony in that news. John J. Ray III, a restructuring lawyer who helped steer Enron’s dissolution, and recover funds for creditors, now — two decades later — takes up the mantle of steering FTX through Chapter 11.
CFPB: Frauds and Scams Make up 40% of Crypto Complaints
They call it "pig butchering." A scammer spends time getting their victim's confidence and trust to convince them to set up cryptocurrency accounts in an effort to eventually steal their assets. And as the U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau said Thursday (Nov. 10), it's one of the more notable forms...
BlockFi Halts Withdrawals in FTX Fallout
In the first major collateral casualty of the collapse of FTX, BlockFi announced via a tweet in the early hours of Friday (Nov. 11) morning that it is pausing client withdrawals and limiting platform activity. Writing that “we are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” the...
Ready Life Teams With Figure Pay to Offer Easier Mortgages
Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed up with mortgage FinTech to launch a mobile app that lets customers get a mortgage without a credit score. platform lets customers who pay their rent on time qualify for a mortgage without a credit score review, according to a Thursday (Nov. 10) news release. The app, which is powered by Figure Technologies’ Figure Pay, will be released to a wait list of customers.
Report: FTX Used Customer Funds to Prop up Alameda Research
In a bid to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly loaned the firm billions of dollars from his FTX platform, including more than $8 billion in customer funds, a move that apparently set in motion FTX’s collapse. That’s according to a report Thursday (Nov. 10)...
Genesis to Get $140M Equity Infusion from Parent Company
Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis will reportedly get an equity infusion of $140 million from its parent company to strengthen its balance sheet after saying its derivatives business has $175 million locked in a trading account of FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy protection. The infusion is coming from the crypto investment...
FinTech IPO Index Leaps 8.9% Thursday but Upstart Signals Tough Times Ahead
As impressive as Thursday’s (Nov. 10) historic market advance was — including the 8.9% jump in the FinTech IPO Index — a one-day rally does not a recovery make. Even with the massive uptick, the past five trading days have seen the FinTech IPO group inch up by only 2.2%, retracing some losses seen during earnings season, but only by a bit. Year to date, the Index stands 45% lower.
FTX US and Alameda Research Each Have Liabilities of $10B to $50B
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research and FTX US reportedly each have liabilities of as much as $50 billion. On the Alameda Research’s bankruptcy filing, it lists assets of between $10 billion and $50 billion, liabilities of between $10 billion and $50 billion, and a population of creditors totaling more than 100,000, Yahoo Finance reported Friday (Nov. 11).
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
UK Borrowers Due Millions as Lenders Fail to Meet FCA Expectations
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asked the country’s lenders to offer payment deferrals as a means of supporting customers struggling to meet their repayment obligations because of the crisis. In a report published last week, the FCA noted that the...
Report: Binance ‘Likely’ to End Potential Deal to Acquire FTX
Shortly after beginning its due diligence, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly “likely” to end the potential deal to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX. Binance was “taken aback” by what it found, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing an unnamed source. In a...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0