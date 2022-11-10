Read full article on original website
BERLIN (AP) — Despite some promising performances, Hertha Berlin is back where it finished last season — in the Bundesliga’s relegation playoff spot. Hertha’s last-gasp 2-1 setback at Stuttgart on Tuesday was the team’s third straight loss and meant it has lost half its league games so far.
Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final result and reaction as Ben Stokes stars
Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:
