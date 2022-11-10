ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
UK Inflation Hits 41-Year High of 11.1% as Food and Energy Prices Continue to Soar

LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses. Economists polled by Reuters had projected an annual increase in the consumer price index of 10.7%, and October's print marks an increase...
How the Infamous Market Crash of 1987 Could Ease Your Worries About Stocks

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. Sometimes, when I feel myself getting wrapped up in drama in my life, I like to take a second to zoom out and put things in perspective. And no, I don't mean ask my therapist about it. I...
Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The producer price index, which gauges inflation in wholesale prices, came in softer than expected Tuesday, which helped push stocks slightly higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Dow so far this week. Investors are also weighing the latest earnings data from big retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, which reported Tuesday, and Target and Lowe's, which reported Wednesday. It's a mixed bag heading into the holiday season. While Walmart and Home Depot shares performed well after their reports, Target is in dire straits (see below), and Lowe's offered murky guidance as the year heads toward its end. The Census Bureau is slated to report October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. ET, as well. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Chemicals Industry Warns That Rail Strike Will Shut Plants and Cost Economy Billions

The American Chemistry Council, which represents companies including 3M, Dow, Dupont, BP, Exxon Mobil and Eli Lilly, says a rail strike would impact approximately $2.8 billion in chemicals cargo a week. The trade group says a rail strike of one-month could result in an economic impact of up to $160...

