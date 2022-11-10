CMA Awards: 2022 Winners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – See the full list of winners from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 56 th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
CMA Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the YearFormer local restaurant owner sentenced for child sex charges
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Jackson
Album of the Year
WINNER: Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
Vocal Group of the Year
WINNER: Old Dominion
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Brooks & Dunn
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Musician of the Year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
- Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
- Brent Mason (Guitar)
- Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)
- Derek Wells (Guitar)
Single of the Year
WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson | Producer: Trent Willmon | Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- “Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- “Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER : “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Musical Video of the Year
WINNER : “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0