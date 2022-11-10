Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Ink
Edison: Podcast Reach Growing Steadily
According to Edison Research, the last four quarters of the company’s Share of Ear data shows a consistent uptick in reach among Americans 13 plus. Back in 2014, podcasts were reaching only 5% of Americans over the age of 13. Here’s what that number is today. Edison’s most...
Radio Ink
Benztown, Envisionwise Launch Studio Texting Service
Audio imaging company Benztown and digital revenue platform Envisionwise have partnered on a new studio communication and contest service powered by text messages. The service, called StudioTexter, is billed as “the only texting platform created especially for radio, by radio professionals” and is being offered at a price-competitive rate to radio stations without any long-term commitments or contracts.
Comments / 0