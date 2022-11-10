The Writers Guild of America East says it has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with Audacy’s WINS (1010 AM, 92.3 FM). The agreement covers 30 employees who are part of the union there. The contract includes one compensation day per year for non-staff employees; a floating holiday for staff workers; potential commuter reimbursements for overnight shifts, additional shifts during a week, inclement weather and news emergencies; and no minimum call for upgraded shifts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO