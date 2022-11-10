Read full article on original website
Miles Adcox to Speak at CRS 2023
Miles Adcox, the chairman and owner of the emotional wellness lifestyle brand Onsite, will be the featured speaker at the Country Radio Seminar’s CRS 2023 event in March. Adcox will deliver a CRS-exclusive presentation called “Human School,” which will offer tips on how to manage anxiety and stress, become more resilient and optimize a person’s life by harnessing an awareness of one’s self and others.
Benztown, Envisionwise Launch Studio Texting Service
Audio imaging company Benztown and digital revenue platform Envisionwise have partnered on a new studio communication and contest service powered by text messages. The service, called StudioTexter, is billed as “the only texting platform created especially for radio, by radio professionals” and is being offered at a price-competitive rate to radio stations without any long-term commitments or contracts.
Leading The Broadcasters Foundation into The Future
Tim McCarthy is president of the Broadcasters Foundation of America — the only organization that improves the quality of life for people in radio and television who find themselves in a financial struggle due to critical illness, accident, natural disaster, or other misfortune. McCarthy took over the position after the passing of Jim Thompson, who led the organization for 14 years.
Jim Bohannon Dies at 78
Jim Bohannon, a Washington-based, right-of-center radio host whose namesake program was syndicated coast-to-coast by Westwood One, died on Saturday at the age of 78. The cause of death was cancer, the Washington Examiner newspaper reported. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House, according to an obituary published online.
