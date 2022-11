Fans who regularly tune in to Lincoln’s sports station KNTK (93.7 FM, The Ticket) will soon be able to interact with their favorite programs in person. The station is slated to move into a new location once occupied by the Lincoln Electric System, and the new studio will allow fans to look through street-side studio windows on their favorite broadcasts. The new location will also feature a café where listeners and sports fans can hang out and have a drink.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO