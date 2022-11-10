Read full article on original website
Related
At COP27 climate talks, slow progress stokes worry over final deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - One week into this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, frustrations were starting to flare as negotiators worried about resolving myriad details in time for a deal by the summit's scheduled close on Friday.
NBC Miami
The Global Shipping Industry Is Facing a New Problem — Too Many Containers
While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
NBC Miami
Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that U.S. communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week ended, with tense talks almost certain in the days ahead.
NBC Miami
Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares
Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...
NBC Miami
European Markets Set for Higher Open on U.S. Inflation Reading, China's Easing of Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks are heading for a higher open on Friday as global markets remain buoyant after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading signaled that inflation may have peaked. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 2.8% higher following Thursday's consumer price index print, which...
NBC Miami
Britain's Businesses Are ‘Running Out of Fight' as Country Faces Longest-Ever Recession
U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.2% quarter on quarter in the three months to September, official figures showed Friday. Many independent businesses are now striving to survive the Christmas period before shuttering in January, Tina McKenzie of the Federation of Small Businesses told CNBC. Over a third of...
NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Jump 7% as China Trims Quarantine Period; U.S. Inflation Softer Than Expected
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese authorities announced to trim its quarantine period by two days. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers
Indonesia's president is vowing not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China
Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China
HANOI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade.
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year
More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown.Some 972 people were detected on Saturday, November 12, in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.The arrivals on Saturday were the first so far in November, with the most recent crossings previously made on October 31 when 46 people were detected on one boat.The milestone comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick has insisted a move towards more basic accommodation is necessary to remove a “pull...
Comments / 0