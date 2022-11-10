ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

The Global Shipping Industry Is Facing a New Problem — Too Many Containers

While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
NBC Miami

Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares

Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...
NBC Miami

Britain's Businesses Are ‘Running Out of Fight' as Country Faces Longest-Ever Recession

U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.2% quarter on quarter in the three months to September, official figures showed Friday. Many independent businesses are now striving to survive the Christmas period before shuttering in January, Tina McKenzie of the Federation of Small Businesses told CNBC. Over a third of...
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown.Some 972 people were detected on Saturday, November 12,  in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885.In 2021, there were 28,561 recorded.The arrivals on Saturday were the first so far in November, with the most recent crossings previously made on October 31 when 46 people were detected on one boat.The milestone comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick has insisted a move towards more basic accommodation is necessary to remove a “pull...

Comments / 0

Community Policy