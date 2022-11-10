Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore
Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates
Samsung provides the best software support in the Android ecosystem, with its recent mid-range Galaxy A and flagship devices being promised up to five years of security patches. Older devices are eligible to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. As devices in the company's roster age, they move from a monthly security update cycle to a quarterly or biannual one to make room for new products. That's what is happening with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is moving to a quarterly security patch schedule as it nears its end of life in terms of software support.
How to move your media from Google Photos to a Synology NAS
When it comes to photo management, no other app comes close to Google Photos. It's ahead of everything else with its many smart features that work as advertised. Even many iOS users cannot live without Google Photos. However, it was a different story when Google decided to charge a monthly fee for something that was previously free, and not many people were happy with this change.
Picking emoji on Gboard is now easier with this latest redesign
A lot of us don't typically think of the keyboard as an app, but it's definitely crucial infrastructure to the whole Android experience. Google has long had a finger in this pie with Gboard, up there among the best keyboard apps on Android for all the right reasons. The running goal now is to rack up more great features; the company hopes a redesigned emoji picker utility will be one of them.
You can soon send and save ChromeOS screen recordings as GIFs
Over the years, ChromeOS has become a viable alternative to established operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux. The young cloud-first OS has fewer legacy options to maintain than its competitors and can thus be much easier to use for many people. Case in point, screen recordings are trivially easy to create, and now, Google appears to be working on an option to make them easier to share, too. It might soon be possible to save screen recordings as GIFs.
You cannot avoid Gmail’s new look anymore
At the beginning of this year, Google announced a new Gmail layout with deeper Chat, Meet, and Spaces integration. It has been slowly rolling out the redesign in phases to users. Initially, it was available on an opt-in basis before Google pushed it to a small section of users in June on an opt-out basis. Then, in July, Gmail's revamped integrated view was rolled out to all Chat users. So far, you could avoid transitioning to the new look by turning off Chat for your account. This option won't be available from now on, as Google is making the new Gmail layout the "standard experience" for all users.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
How to set up and use Google Spaces
Google Spaces is the company's latest move to win over small teams, startups, and organizations. Instead of creating a separate app, Google built Spaces into Gmail web. Spaces is accessible via Gmail and Google Chat mobile, desktop, and even the top Chromebooks. You can create a group of people, share files, assign tasks, and collaborate seamlessly with others to get the job done. Let's set up a space and check it in action.
Google keeps the Pixel update train rolling with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1
Google just released its November patch for its currently-supported Pixels — RIP the Pixel 4 — but if you've already upgraded your device to the latest Android 13 QPR betas, you aren't getting left out of the update game. Just a couple of weeks after QPR1 Beta 3 surprised us with a mid-month launch, QPR1 Beta 3.1 is out now, available for the Pixel 4a and newer devices.
Google brings package delivery alerts to more Pixel phones
Google's Pixel lineup makes for some of our our favorite Android phones, largely thanks to the company's various tools, tricks, and features that enhance your everyday life. At a Glance — the Swiss Army knife of widgets — is one of them. It dynamically changes all through the day to offer relevant information, from calendar alerts and commute details to extreme weather warnings. Now, Google is bringing the Pixel 7-exclusive package delivery alerts to At a Glance on older Pixel phones.
Google and Renault race towards a future of Software Defined Vehicles
Over the last few years, Google has made inroads into the automotive industry with Android Auto to mirror your phone's features for in-car infotainment, and Android Automotive, an operating system specifically designed for cars, complete with Play Store support and built-in Google Assistant. Now its next step sounds even more ambitious, as the company has announced a new partnership with the French carmaker Renault to create a "software-defined vehicle" based on Android Automotive.
Google Pixel 8 leak tells us codenames, new Tensor chip, and more RAM
We still haven't gotten over how good the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are — two of our favorite Android phones of the year. But we've already started hearing rumors about their follow-ups due toward the end of next year. If this new report about the alleged Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is anything to go by, Google is doubling down on the performance for its next flagship lineup, offering a better processor and more RAM to go with it.
8 Android games that offer the best graphics in 2022
Picture this; you get your hands on a shiny new Android tablet. But unless you get one of the most recent and powerful devices, chances are you'll often come across the dreaded "This app is not compatible with your device" disclaimer. What gives? Most games and apps won't take advantage of the device's capabilities because they're designed with the lowest common denominator in mind. In other words, they encompass the widest range of hardware possible to maximize the user base.
Sign up for a chance to test Google Home’s new interface
Google announced a long overdue full design overhaul for its Google Home app in October 2022. It comes with a Material You look, better controls for smart home appliances, and improved camera feed functionalities. The company promised to offer a preview program for this new Home release and gather early feedback from users to iron out any issues. This preview program is now finally live, and you can sign up for a chance to get in on it from your Google Home app's settings.
YouTube Music and Premium now have over 80 million paid subscribers
Spotify and Apple Music are among the most popular music streaming services, with the latter's lossless support being another cherry on the top. In comparison, YouTube Music still feels like a work in progress, though Google has made great strides in recent years. The company's efforts seem to be paying off, as YouTube crossed over 80 million Music and Premium subscribers in September 2022. That's a 30 million jump on top of the 50 million subscribers the service had in 2021.
Google Pixel Watch could get its first discount as soon as Black Friday
Google has been offering enhanced trade-in values on the Pixel 7 series in the US since its launch as a way to lure new customers. The trade-in deals are so good that you can get the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 for free if you have a recent flagship Android or iPhone. For the Pixel Watch though, the company has not provided any such attractive offers or discounts. It only bundled the watch as a pre-order offer with the Pixel 7 in select countries, but nothing in the US. This might change when Google Store's Black Friday deals go live next week.
How to create a new Gmail account
You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.
One-minute hack allowed lock screen bypass on Android, current Pixels are safe
Right on schedule, Google released its November security update for Pixel phones — and to look at the short list of user-facing changes, it would appear that this is little more than a routine release to address a few bugs, including fixes to reduce power consumption, screen flickers, and an occasional app crash. However, this update also fixes a pretty serious vulnerability that could allow a person to bypass the lockscreen of many Android phones in less than a minute without any software or special tools.
What is Nest Renew?
How do you sign up for Nest Renew on the Nest app?. What do I do on the website once I've signed up?. We all consume energy...
