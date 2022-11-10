ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Northern Arkansas reports early season uptick in flu cases

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) data shows the state is seeing an early increase in transmission. The state entered the “very high” category last week. Compared to recent years, health experts say the early months of this flu season are tallying higher illness counts. Typically flu peaks in January or February, but in the last month, the state has seen more than 5,000 flu illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live

Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases mostly drop in South Arkansas

South Arkansas counties reported no new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1. COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County. Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450. Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 1,419. Total...
NEVADA STATE
5NEWS

Snow in 5Country Nov. 11

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Health group urges flu vaccines now for protection by Thanksgiving

With the current flu season off to an early and aggressive start, the board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging Arkansans to get the flu vaccine to be protected before gathering with loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday. The ACHI Health Policy Board voted Thursday to issue...
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?

With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
ARKANSAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County records no new COVID-19 cases

Columbia County has had no new COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,410. Total Active Cases: 13, no change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?

ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas youth hunters take in huge haul

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Youth hunters across the Natural State saw great success while out hunting big game. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s online harvest totals, hunters aged 6 to 15 checked 9,153 deer during the annual youth modern gun deer hunt from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 6.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy