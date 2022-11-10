Read full article on original website
Related
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
Flu medication in short supply as cases rise
Flu levels in Arkansas are "very high", according to the Arkansas Department of Health. With a rise in flu cases, comes an increased demand for flu medications.
KYTV
Northern Arkansas reports early season uptick in flu cases
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) data shows the state is seeing an early increase in transmission. The state entered the “very high” category last week. Compared to recent years, health experts say the early months of this flu season are tallying higher illness counts. Typically flu peaks in January or February, but in the last month, the state has seen more than 5,000 flu illnesses.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live
Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
Flu infection ‘very high’ in Arkansas, 5 deaths reported since last week
Arkansas health officials are stating that the flu infection levels are very high, with an increase in deaths since last week.
Arkansas flu infection ‘very high’; Health officials say it could last for months
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting flu activity in the state has reached a quote "very high" level.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus Check For Arkansas Teachers
American residents across several states are receiving checks from their local officials. Some Arkansas citizens will join that group. They will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500. In May, the governor approved the payment.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases mostly drop in South Arkansas
South Arkansas counties reported no new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1. COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County. Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450. Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 1,419. Total...
Snow in 5Country Nov. 11
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
32% of Arkansas public schools receive D’s or F’s; 8% receive A’s
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly one-third Arkansas’ 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring. 32% of schools, about 338 of them, are receiving these low grades. This is compared to […]
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
magnoliareporter.com
Health group urges flu vaccines now for protection by Thanksgiving
With the current flu season off to an early and aggressive start, the board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging Arkansans to get the flu vaccine to be protected before gathering with loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday. The ACHI Health Policy Board voted Thursday to issue...
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?
With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
Arkansas opioid crisis | How this treatment is combating addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The devastating opioid crisis in Arkansas is something that we've continued to follow for some time now. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Arkansas is one of the top states in the country for the of number of opiate medications prescribed. This is especially...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County records no new COVID-19 cases
Columbia County has had no new COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,410. Total Active Cases: 13, no change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases:...
5newsonline.com
When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?
ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
Kait 8
Arkansas youth hunters take in huge haul
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Youth hunters across the Natural State saw great success while out hunting big game. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s online harvest totals, hunters aged 6 to 15 checked 9,153 deer during the annual youth modern gun deer hunt from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 6.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Comments / 0