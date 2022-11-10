Read full article on original website
Related
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
‘Lascivious’ Titian masterpiece set to fetch up to £12m at auction
Painting by 16th-century old master regarded as among greatest achievements of his career
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
Paul Allen’s Art Collection Sells for $1.5 Billion at Christie’s, the Biggest Sale in Art Market History
Well, that was fast. Just six months ago, the art amassed by warring exes Harry and Linda Macklowe set a record for a single collection sold at auction, raking in $922 million at Sotheby’s. That milestone was eviscerated last night when the late Paul G. Allen’s trove topped $1.5 billion at the house’s crosstown rival, Christie’s. Even with high expectations—the late Microsoft cofounder’s collection was known to have numerous masterpieces in immaculate condition, and the uncertain economy has big spenders looking for safe bets—the sum was staggering. (All of the estate’s proceeds are pledged to charity.) Five of the paintings on offer...
Gold Jesus coin that is 1,000 years old that was bought for £450 in 1992 sells in London auction for £54,000
A 1,000-year-old gold coin commemorating Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' that was bought for £420 in 1992 has sold at auction for £54,000. The extremely rare 'Royal d'or' coin was one of six recovered from a treasure hoard found at Deauville, in Normandy, France, during new town planning in 1861.
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
$35 M. Rubens to Sotheby’s, New Artemisia Gentileschi Identified, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OLD MASTERS DEPARTMENT. It is a very big news day for very old paintings. An early Peter Paul Rubens, from around 1609, will hit the block at Sotheby’s in January with a high estimate of $35 million, Barron’s reports. The deliciously titled work, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist, was believed lost until it showed up at auction at the same house in 1998. It sold then for $5.5 million. Meanwhile, an anonymous 17th-century painting damaged in the 2020 Beirut explosion has been identified as an Artemisia Gentileschi, the New York Times reports. It is currently undergoing...
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's art collection just fetched a record $1.5 billion at auction, and there's still more on the block — take a look at some of the best paintings
More than 150 pieces of art owned by late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen have gone up for auction. In the first of two days on the auction block, 60 pieces fetched over $1.5 billion, setting a record for the most valuable private collection sale of all time. The artworks come...
Monumental Warhol ‘Car Crash’ Painting to Sell at Sotheby’s for More Than $80 M.
An Andy Warhol painting from his famed “Death and Disasters” series will be auctioned during Sotheby’s marquee New York sales, where it could become one of the most expensive works by the artist ever publicly sold. Estimated to fetch a price in excess of $80 million, White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), from 1963, will be sold on November 16 during a contemporary art evening sale. It is headed to auction without a financial guarantee, which means that there is still the possibility that it may not find a buyer. The last time a painting from the “Car Crash” series came...
tatler.com
‘Extremely rare’ furniture belonging to Marie Antoinette will be auctioned by Christie’s
Marie Antoinette is returning to the small screen in a new show dedicated to her life. Titled Marie Antoinette and starring German actress Emilia Schüle in the leading role, the eight-part series will tell the story of the wife of King Louis XVI. However, this is not the only return of the ill-fated queen to public consciousness: over the course of Paris Classic Week - a Christie's sale devoted to classical arts - the auction house is offering a day dedicated to possessions once owned by the monarch.
Comments / 0