Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Sat 8 am 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.2 9.2
Winter Storm Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulation may linger into Sunday.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 02:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 01:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer Windy Early This Morning Plan on gusty winds this morning in the mountains and foothills of Virginia and North Carolina and West Virginia. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be at the highest elevations. VDOT sensors were already indicating winds as high as 35 mph on I-77 between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 12, where the highway crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway. Conditions will remain gusty into the afternoon before wind speeds diminish this evening. High profile vehicles should use caution, including along I-81 and I-77.
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-14 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
Freeze Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 22:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 25 to 30 expected late tonight through Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 04:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...A southward flowing longshore current, and a moderate risk of rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Northerly winds will produce a strong southward flowing longshore current today, which can knock swimmers off their feet or into deeper water, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents. The longshore current will also increase the risk of rip currents near piers and jetties.
Freeze Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 22:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McCurtain FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 25 to 30 expected late tonight through Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Wilkinson, Amite, Pike and Walthall Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:37:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From now to 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Salem FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures with minimum values ranging from 28 to 32 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 02:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Interior west of Manley Hot Springs. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Freeze Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: District of Columbia FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Watch issued for Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hudson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding will slowly decrease over the next couple of days. * WHERE...Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Freeze Warning issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures with minimum values ranging from 30 to 32 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In Maryland, Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 05:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 25 to 30 expected late tonight through Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. * Fog makes objects appear farther away than they are * Use low beams. High beams reflect back thick fog, making visibility worse for you and other drivers. * Be prepared. Keep your headlights clean. That way, you`re ready for low-visibility conditions * Don`t use cruise control. Most crashes occur because the driver is going too fast for weather conditions. Target Area: Jackson County DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the Rogue Valley including Medford, Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, Gold Hill, and Rogue River. This also includes portions of Interstate 5. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will continue to become more widespread, and the worst visibilities are expected to occur around sunrise. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
