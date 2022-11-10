Old Colony football 'excited' for chance to play in Div. 8 quarterfinals

Beating No. 4 Manchester Essex on Friday night in the Div. 8 quarterfinals won’t be easy, but fifth-seeded Old Colony is looking forward to the challenge.

“They’re chomping at the bit,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez. “They're excited. They’re excited for the opportunity to compete at this level. We’re in the final 8 in our division out of 40 plus teams. They want to show that they belong. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

The Mayflower Athletic Conference champion Cougars are averaging 29.3 points per game while allowing just 10.5.

“Play assignment football as always,” said Mendez of the key on defense. “We cannot allow big plays. We have to make them drive the length of the field.

“They’re very good. They’re very athletic. They’re pretty balanced on offense. They like to throw and run. They like to throw the long ball and they like to run on the perimeter.”

The Cougars counter with a strong ground game led by Chris Egan (eight touchdowns), Matt McGuiggan (eight touchdowns), Ryan Silva (six), Shawn Markham (four) and Michael Willwerth (four).

“On our side of the ball, we have to do what we do well,” Mendez said. “Run the ball well and take advantage of opportunities. We like to control the ball as much as possible.”

No. 5 Old Colony at No. 4 Manchester Essex

What: Div. 8 quarterfinal

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Records: Old Colony (8-1); Manchester Essex (6-3)

Last week: Old Colony 22, Ware 15; Manchester Essex 36, Quaboag Regional 25

Laurie’s Line: Old Colony 30, Manchester Essex 24

Here’s a look at Friday’s non-playoff games:

North Quincy at New Bedford

When: Friday, 1 p.m.

Records: North Quincy (3-5); New Bedford (2-7)

Last week: North Quincy 34, Brookline 20; New Bedford 28, Framingham 8

Laurie’s Line: New Bedford 24, North Quincy 14

Outlook: The Whalers are playing some of their best football in recent memory over the last few weeks, winning back-to-back games against Dartmouth and Framingham. First-year starting quarterback Amari Harris has been a key on offense all season, throwing for a SouthCoast-leading eight touchdowns and rushing for another pair of scores. His favorite targets have been Jahzed Valls and Desmond Brunskill as the duo have seven combined TDs in 2022. North Quincy, which opened the season with back-to-back wins over Somerville and Malden Catholic, had lost five straight games until last week’s win over Brookline. In that game, Nate Caldwell had over 100 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Fairhaven at Bishop Stang

When: Friday, 4 p.m.

Records: Fairhaven (7-2); Bishop Stang (3-6)

Last week: Old Rochester 47, Fairhaven 19; Maynard 41, Bishop Stang 13

Laurie’s Line: Fairhaven 22, Bishop Stang 21

Outlook: SouthCoast football fans are in for a good game with this non-playoff matchup even though both teams are coming off playoff losses in the Div. 5 tournament. A week ago, the Blue Devils had no answer for Old Rochester’s high-powered offense and the same could be said for the Spartans against Maynard. After opening the season 3-1, Stang has lost five straight games with two of those losses coming by five points or less. Senior quarterback Luca Cincotta has enjoyed a breakout season, throwing for six touchdowns and rushing for a team-high 10 scores. Seniors Michael Golden (five touchdowns) and Tyron Gomes (four touchdowns) have contributed out of the backfield and been key players on defense. Fairhaven features sophomore running back Justin Marques, who set the school’s single-season touchdown record with his 21st and 22nd TDs of the year last week. Junior quarterback Jayce Duarte has come on strong in recent weeks with his passing. He has connected on five touchdown passes this season.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Old Colony football 'excited' for chance to play in Div. 8 quarterfinals