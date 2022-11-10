Chestnut trees and their fruit, chestnuts, are the kind of things poetry and songs are made of. Witness the favorite holiday tune officially titled “The Christmas Song,” with the opening line that starts out, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire ....” And then there’s the classic American poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “Under the spreading chestnut tree, the village smithy stands ...,” written in 1842 before the blight destroying American chestnut trees was brought to the United States from Asia, near the end of the 19th century.

