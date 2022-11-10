Read full article on original website
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
1 dead in White Bear Lake crash
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
WILX-TV
Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from her car. Jennifer Rucci lost her newborn daughter several years ago. She recently had lost her again when someone stole the baby’s ashes from her car, but the priceless memento has...
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
ccxmedia.org
2 Teens, Brooklyn Park Man Charged in Killing of Ex-Girlfriend
A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend, a crime that investigators say was aided by two teenagers. Erick Haynes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever at her Brooklyn Park apartment. The two teens, ages 15 and 17, were also charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court.
fox9.com
Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – November 9, 2022
A recap of the November 7, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
patriotnewsmn.com
Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital District
Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital District will hold a regular Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6 p.m. Location: CentraCare-Monticello 1013 Hart Blvd Monticello, MN 55362. Hospital Board Room. Masks are required for all attendees. -Linda Kappel, Chair. (Published in the Patriot: 11/12/22.)
fox9.com
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
Have you seen Brayden Foster?
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - 17-year-old Brayden Foster has been missing for a week and was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, around 5 PM getting off an after-school activity bus.
Young mother killed; ex, 2 teens now charged with her murder
BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota — A young mother in Brooklyn Park is dead, and her ex-boyfriend is accused of giving a gun to two teens who shot her. Now the victim's sister is speaking out about the red flags they saw and sadly underestimated. Tiffynnie Epps was pregnant the same...
One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury
Police say one person has been hospitalized and another arrested following a shooting in Woodbury. Woodbury Public Safety says the shooting was reported Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, with a victim found with a gunshot wound to the face and neck. The victim was conscious...
Driver charged in fatal crash near Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man behind the wheel of a car that crashed while fleeing police outside the Mall of America has been charged with multiple felonies, including vehicular homicide. According to court documents, 25-year-old Abdeljabar Sharif drove a Honda Accord stolen out of Minneapolis with two passengers inside...
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
fox9.com
Kitten stolen from Eden Prairie PetSmart, owners plead ‘bring him back’
(FOX 9) - An unscrewed kennel door at the adoption center of the Eden Prairie PetSmart led to startling revelation Sunday – a 6-month-old dilute calico foster kitten named Pencil Case was missing. At around 3:15 p.m., the male perpetrator was caught on camera prying open the kennel, taking...
