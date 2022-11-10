ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

CBS Minnesota

Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

WILX-TV

Stolen ashes of newborn returned to mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from her car. Jennifer Rucci lost her newborn daughter several years ago. She recently had lost her again when someone stole the baby’s ashes from her car, but the priceless memento has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

2 Teens, Brooklyn Park Man Charged in Killing of Ex-Girlfriend

A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend, a crime that investigators say was aided by two teenagers. Erick Haynes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever at her Brooklyn Park apartment. The two teens, ages 15 and 17, were also charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital District

Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital District will hold a regular Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6 p.m. Location: CentraCare-Monticello 1013 Hart Blvd Monticello, MN 55362. Hospital Board Room. Masks are required for all attendees. -Linda Kappel, Chair. (Published in the Patriot: 11/12/22.)
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Driver charged in fatal crash near Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man behind the wheel of a car that crashed while fleeing police outside the Mall of America has been charged with multiple felonies, including vehicular homicide. According to court documents, 25-year-old Abdeljabar Sharif drove a Honda Accord stolen out of Minneapolis with two passengers inside...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby

Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

