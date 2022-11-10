I’ll admit it: like many other UW students, I’m a fan of true crime. From “Criminal Minds” to “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” there’s something about true crime that puts its audience on the edge of their seats. According to Marketplace, there has been an increase in the popularity of true crime media over the past few years, whether it’s shows, books, podcasts, and more. As true crime takes over our streaming services, it leads us to wonder — what’s up with our fascination with true crime?

