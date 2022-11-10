Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Busta Rhymes postpones album release in honour of late Migos rapper Takeoff
Busta Rhymes has revealed he would be pushing back his projects in honour of the late Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, who was part of the rap trio Migos, was gunned down during a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was 28. With...
thebrag.com
Track by track: Delivery break down debut album ‘Forever Giving Handshakes’
The cover art for Forever Giving Handshakes, the eagerly-anticipated debut album from Melbourne garage-punks Delivery, depicts the band’s members at the front of a rickety rollercoaster, about to tumble into a steep drop. Rarely has an album’s artwork captured so well how it feels to listen to its songs....
thebrag.com
The price Adrian Portelli paid for Sharon and Ankur’s ‘The Block’ house revealed
This year’s season of The Block took a shocking turn when it was revealed that ‘dummy bidder’ Adrian Portelli purchased Sharon and Ankur’s house for an undisclosed price. It’s been revealed that Adrian paid $4.25m for the property – which was $170,000 over the $4.08 million...
Comments / 0