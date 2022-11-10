Read full article on original website
Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'
Transgender Awareness Week spotlights the community – and focuses on issues people face. Gender-affirming care for youths is at the top of that list.
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
Beauty pageant can’t be forced to accept transgender contestants, court rules
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in favor of a beauty pageant that did not want to include transgender contestants.
A Black Woman Who Used To Work At Planned Parenthood Is Suing The Organization For Racial Discrimination And Wrongful Termination
The lawsuit says the experiences of several former employees line up with reporting from BuzzFeed News in August 2020 that Black employees at Planned Parenthood faced microaggressions, tokenization, and racism at work.
Former UN worker given 15 years in prison for 13 rapes, confronted by victims in court: 'Your story ends here'
A former United Nations worker will spend 15 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting over a dozen women from 2005 to 2018 in Egypt, Iraq and the U.S.
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
Texas transgender community members decry federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 33 House Republicans, including five Texas representatives, introduced legislation to ban the use of Federal funds for “sexually-oriented” material. It likely would not pass considering the current political makeup of the House of Representatives, but some critics of the document call it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Stop the […]
Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WSET
School dress codes may be 'less equitable' for Black, female and LGBT students, federal report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month advised the U.S. Secretary of Education to provide resources to assist schools across the country with "potential disparities and disproportionality in dress code enforcement." The report argued some dress codes may "create a less equitable and safe...
NEWS10 ABC
Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the...
Federal Appeals Court Cites Hamilton Casting in Ruling for Oregon Beauty Pageant that Excluded Transgender Woman
A conservative panel majority of a federal appeals court threw out a transgender woman’s discrimination claim against a beauty pageant that allowed only “natural-born females” to enter. In its decision, the panel drew a lengthy analogy to the Broadway show Hamilton: if Lin-Manuel Miranda can choose to cast only Black actors for most roles, the Miss United States of America pageant can choose to exclude contestants that do not conform to its definition of an “ideal woman.”
Advocate
Military Ban on People Living With HIV Faces Legal Challenge
Lambda Legal filed a legal challenge Thursday to the U.S. military policy that bars people living with HIV from enlisting in the U.S. Armed Forces. In a news release, the LGBTQ+ rights group said the policy is discriminatory. “The existing policy is out of step with science and unlawfully excludes...
19thnews.org
Supreme Court case altering Medicaid is ‘an assault’ on older adults and people with disabilities, advocates warn
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on a case disability, eldercare and health care advocates described as “an assault” on the rights of older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Advocates are so concerned over the potential impact of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski that they’re still pressing both sides to withdraw or settle before a decision is rendered.
Teacher asks court to restore suit on trans student pronouns
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a high school French teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns argued before the Supreme Court of Virginia Friday that the school violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. An attorney for the school said the teacher violated the school’s anti-discrimination policy. Peter Vlaming sued the school board and administrators at West Point High School after he was fired in 2018. Vlaming appealed a lower court’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit and asked the Supreme Court to reinstate it. Vlaming’s lawsuit was brought by Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group that has filed six similar lawsuits — three in Virginia, and one each in Ohio, Kansas and Indiana. ADF attorney Christopher Schandevel told the high court that Vlaming was not fired for something he said, but “for something that he couldn’t say.”
Adoption of Native American children at center of new Supreme Court case
The Supreme Court has a decision to make about whether Native American families should be given preference in the adoptions of Native children.
KTUL
Tribal officials hear arguments on Indian Child Welfare Act constitutionality in D.C.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Cherokee Nation officials visited the Supreme Court Wednesday to listen to the oral arguments in Brackeen v. Haaland. The case involves the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, which provides guidance to state governments in the handling of child abuse, neglect, and adoption cases involving Native children.
them.us
Miss United States of America Can Ban Trans Women From Competition, Federal Court Rules
A federal appeals court has ruled that the Miss United States of America pageant can reject trans women from competing after a Miss Oregon hopeful sued the national organization in 2019. On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District released a 106-page opinion on Green v. Miss...
