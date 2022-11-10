ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park Press

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
KXAN

Texas transgender community members decry federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 33 House Republicans, including five Texas representatives, introduced legislation to ban the use of Federal funds for “sexually-oriented” material. It likely would not pass considering the current political makeup of the House of Representatives, but some critics of the document call it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill.  “Stop the […]
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in an Indiana case that could have national implications for millions of Americans participating in federal safety net programs, pressure is mounting locally for the public health agency at the heart of the legal battle to withdraw the case altogether. Advocates for the elderly, poor […] The post Indiana case – now at the Supreme Court — could impact millions of vulnerable Americans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIANA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Cites Hamilton Casting in Ruling for Oregon Beauty Pageant that Excluded Transgender Woman

A conservative panel majority of a federal appeals court threw out a transgender woman’s discrimination claim against a beauty pageant that allowed only “natural-born females” to enter. In its decision, the panel drew a lengthy analogy to the Broadway show Hamilton: if Lin-Manuel Miranda can choose to cast only Black actors for most roles, the Miss United States of America pageant can choose to exclude contestants that do not conform to its definition of an “ideal woman.”
OREGON STATE
Advocate

Military Ban on People Living With HIV Faces Legal Challenge

Lambda Legal filed a legal challenge Thursday to the U.S. military policy that bars people living with HIV from enlisting in the U.S. Armed Forces. In a news release, the LGBTQ+ rights group said the policy is discriminatory. “The existing policy is out of step with science and unlawfully excludes...
GEORGIA STATE
19thnews.org

Supreme Court case altering Medicaid is ‘an assault’ on older adults and people with disabilities, advocates warn

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on a case disability, eldercare and health care advocates described as “an assault” on the rights of older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Advocates are so concerned over the potential impact of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski that they’re still pressing both sides to withdraw or settle before a decision is rendered.
MARION COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Teacher asks court to restore suit on trans student pronouns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a high school French teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns argued before the Supreme Court of Virginia Friday that the school violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. An attorney for the school said the teacher violated the school’s anti-discrimination policy. Peter Vlaming sued the school board and administrators at West Point High School after he was fired in 2018. Vlaming appealed a lower court’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit and asked the Supreme Court to reinstate it. Vlaming’s lawsuit was brought by Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group that has filed six similar lawsuits — three in Virginia, and one each in Ohio, Kansas and Indiana. ADF attorney Christopher Schandevel told the high court that Vlaming was not fired for something he said, but “for something that he couldn’t say.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy