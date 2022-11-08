Investigation of job satisfaction amongst voluntary, counseling and testing centers and health centers in Iran

Read full article on original website
War, displacement, and the best location for temporary sheltering: a qualitative study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2066 (2022) Cite this article. One of the most important consequences of man-made disasters in the world is the loss of homes and, ultimately, forced population displacement. The sheltering of forcibly refugees to safe areas requires the study of scientific criteria. Methods. This...
Patient satisfaction with pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines in Poland: a survey study in the vaccination centres context
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1339 (2022) Cite this article. Since 2021, pharmacists in Poland have been authorised to administer vaccinations against COVID-19, which is of particular significance in the efforts towards preventing the spread of the pandemic. The primary objective of this study was to evaluate the patients’ satisfaction with delivering vaccinations through national vaccination centres.
Prevalence and determinants of hypertension among urban slum dwellers in Bangladesh
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2063 (2022) Cite this article. In low- and middle- income countries such as Bangladesh, urban slum dwellers are particualry vulnerable to hypertension due to inadequate facilities for screening and management, as well as inadequate health literacy among them. However, there is scarcity of evidence on hypertension among the urban slum dwellers in Bangladesh. The present study aimed to determine the prevalence and factors associated with hypertension among urban slum dwellers in Bangladesh.
Emergence of equine influenza virus H3Nx Florida clade 2 in Arabian racehorses in Egypt
Virology Journal volume 19, Article number: 185 (2022) Cite this article. Equine influenza is an important cause of respiratory disease in equids. The causative virus; EIV, is highly variable and can evolve by accumulation of mutations, particularly in the haemagglutinin (HA) gene. Currently, H3N8 is the sole subtype circulating worldwide with Florida clade 1 (FC1) is most prevalent in the Americas and FC2 in Asia and Europe. In Egypt, EIV was detected in two occasions: subtype H7N7 in 1989 and subtype H3N8 (FC1) in 2008. No data is available on the circulation pattern of EIV during the last decade despite frequent observation of suspected cases.
Validity and reliability of the Chinese version of the Normalization MeAsure Development(NoMAD)
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1338 (2022) Cite this article. The Normalization MeAsure Development (NoMAD) is a brief quantitative tool based on the Normalization Process Theory (NPT), which can measure the implementation process of new technologies and complex interventions. The aim of our study was to translate and culturally adapt the NoMAD into Chinese, and to evaluate the psychometric properties of the Chinese version of NoMAD.
Phenotypic insecticide resistance status of the Culex pipiens complex: a European perspective
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 423 (2022) Cite this article. The common house mosquito Culex pipiens is known to be a major vector for West Nile virus. In order to decrease risks of West Nile virus outbreaks in Europe, insecticides and the bio-larvicide Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) are commonly used for vector control. Alarmingly, insecticide resistance has been reported in Cx. pipiens populations from Southern Europe and several countries neighbouring Europe. For Central and Northern Europe, however, the phenotypic insecticide resistance status of Cx. pipiens has not yet been investigated.
