Health inequities are visible in underrepresented and underserved groups across all domains. Dermatology is not an exception since there were differences in disease burden, access to treatment, and trust between patients and healthcare providers. A community-based, ongoing, interactive, and instructional initiative called Learn2Derm was introduced to fill these gaps. The inaugural event in Ward 8 in Washington, D.C., an impoverished neighborhood with a population that is 92% black, focused on inequities in education and skin cancer screening among people of color.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO