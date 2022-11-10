Read full article on original website
Treatments for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and Macrophage Activation Syndrome
In recent years, there has been a change in the approach to treating patients with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) to limit exposure to genotoxic substances like etoposide while tamping down hyperinflammation by focusing on the activity of particular HLH/MAS-associated cytokines. For a study, researchers sought to analyze current initiatives to use cytokine-targeted therapeutics or lower etoposide dosage to treat HLH/MAS.
TP53-Mutated Myeloid Neoplasms are Associated with Lenalidomide Therapy
Growing data suggested that under the positive selection pressure of chemo- and radiation treatments, therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (t-MNs) with driver gene mutations develop in the context of clonal hematopoiesis (CH). Understanding the pathophysiology and etiology of t-MNs depended on identifying the exposure interactions that provide particular CH mutations a selection advantage.
Family history of psychiatric disorder increases risk of developing postpartum depression
1. In this study, mothers with a positive family history of psychiatric disorders had an increased risk of developing postpartum depression (PPD) compared to mothers without this history. 2. Furthermore, there was no significant difference between PPD assessed at various weeks postpartum. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) PPD is not...
Multiple psychotherapy interventions effective in borderline personality disorder
1. In this study, statistically significant effects were observed for dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and mentalization based treatment (MBT). 2. When added as adjunctive treatments, DBT skills and training (DBT-ST) groups demonstrated beneficial effects on BPD severity and psychosocial functioning. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) To date, psychotherapy is recommended...
What Is Surf Therapy?
A relatively new intervention called surf therapy aims to combine exercise and blue spaces to create a novel experience to improve your mental health.
No difference between warfarin or dabigatran for cognitive outcomes in geriatric populations
1. Among older adults with atrial fibrillation with no cognitive compromise at baseline, there was no statistical difference between warfarin or dabigatran groups in cognitive outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Atrial fibrillation has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is...
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
“We know from real world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when they have a migraine.”. However, when examining the average benefit claims for an individual, including inpatient and outpatient costs and pharmacy costs, “migraine does not show up on the radar screen,” Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, continues, even though the condition “impacts an estimated 10% to 12% of the employee population compared with a disease like diabetes, which impacts approximately 5% of employees.”
Low dose aspirin not associated with congenital abnormalities
1. Low-dose aspirin is not significantly associated with congenital anomalies even when started in the first trimester. 2. Other factors found to be associated with congenital anomalies include history of previous fetal abnormalities and history of previous spontaneous abortions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Low-dose aspirin (LDA) has been used...
Chronic Urinary Retention in Men: A Patient Pathway
For a study, researchers sought to examine the available treatments for males with chronic urine retention (CUR) and any potential side effects and problems. In a major Dutch non-academic teaching hospital, male patients with a non-neurogenic, symptomatic, and/or high-risk CUR >150 mL were included in the retrospective cohort research. Incidence rate ratios (IRRs) were estimated using data on therapies, side effects, and repercussions (such as diagnostics, extra treatments, and hospital contact).
In Vitro Fertilization Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy and Comprehensive Chromosome Screening
For a study, researchers sought to assess the pregnancy outcomes of women who underwent and did not receive comprehensive chromosomal screening-based preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) in women receiving in vitro fertilization (IVF) therapy. They looked for randomized controlled studies focused on PGT-A therapy without regard to language in...
3D-Printed Model for Simulation Training of Laparoscopic Pancreaticojejunostomy
The laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy procedure is among the riskiest and most challenging procedures. In clinics, the operation is rarely permitted to be performed by surgeons with low or intermediate seniority. Therefore, the creation of an efficient stepwise training program and a trustworthy simulation training model with an emphasis on laparoscopic pancreaticojejunostomy was urgently required.
Screening for Gestational Diabetes in One Step Compared to Two Steps and Pregnancy Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to compare one-step testing for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) to two-step testing to determine short-term maternal and newborn outcomes. Before September 2021, a thorough analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and observational studies contrasting one-step and two-step GDM testing approaches was carried out. The main result was the rate of newborns who were large-for-gestational-age (LGA). Secondary endpoints were predetermined, clinically significant outcomes for GDM. The first two writers examined, chose, and assessed titles, abstracts, and papers. The analysis included 4 RCTs (24,966 individuals) and 13 observational studies (710,677 people).
Women with Venous Thromboembolism and Abnormal Menstrual Bleeding Related to Anticoagulation
In women of reproductive age using anticoagulants, preliminary data and clinical experience had revealed an increased risk of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB), but more conclusive evidence was needed. A multinational, multicenter prospective cohort research called TEAM-VTE examined women between the ages of 18 and 50 who had been diagnosed with acute venous thromboembolism (VTE).
The Learn2Derm Program Assesses Beliefs Regarding Skin Cancer Risk Factors, Presentation, And Prevention
Health inequities are visible in underrepresented and underserved groups across all domains. Dermatology is not an exception since there were differences in disease burden, access to treatment, and trust between patients and healthcare providers. A community-based, ongoing, interactive, and instructional initiative called Learn2Derm was introduced to fill these gaps. The inaugural event in Ward 8 in Washington, D.C., an impoverished neighborhood with a population that is 92% black, focused on inequities in education and skin cancer screening among people of color.
PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Treatment Not Suitable for Most Patients With MCL
1/PD-L1) inhibitors do not appear to be appropriate treatment options, according to Farid Kosari. In patients with MCL, the expression of PD-L1 as a predictive marker and prognostic has not been fully evaluated, the study authors wrote. To address this knowledge gap, Kosari and colleagues conducted a retrospective study, published in BMC Cancer, to examine PD-1/PD-L1 expression in MCL specimens and implications for the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Retrospective Analysis of Tinea Capitis Diagnosis With Kerion
Kerion is an inflammatory form of tinea capitis that appears as crusty nodules covered in bogs. Because so many mycological samples are falsely negative, diagnosing kerion can be difficult. For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of false-negative mycological samples in children with kerion before antifungal therapy, a...
Cancer and Hospice: Earlier Conversations Improve QOL
For patients with advanced cancer, the last months of life are full seemingly impossible questions: What treatment options are available? Will they buy me more time? What will my QOL look like? What are the trade-offs?. And, of course, when is it time to cease “curative treatment” and begin hospice?...
In Colorectal Cancer Liver Metastases, Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte Ratio is Prognostic
The neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) in colorectal cancer liver metastasis (CRLM) was evaluated for its predictive usefulness. In order to find papers that looked into the long-term prognostic usefulness of NLR in CRLM, researchers carried out a thorough search through the databases of PubMed, MedLine, and the Cochrane Library. Only studies...
Including A Study of Urinary Stone Disease, Hypothyroidism, And Osteoporosis in Basal Cell Nevus Patients
An autosomal dominant skin cancer predisposition condition called basal cell nevus syndrome (BCNS) is linked to faulty mineral metabolism, which increases the chance of developing the urinary stone disease (USD). However, no studies examining the relationship between BCNS & USD or other signs of atypical mineral metabolism. For a study, researchers sought to shed light on possibly unidentified symptoms of the illness, the goal of the study was to examine the relationship between BCNS and diseases such USD, hypothyroidism, and osteoporosis that were linked to disorders of mineral metabolism.
