It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO