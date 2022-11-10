ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England

The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Impacts and Timing: How the Remnants of Nicole Will Hit New England

Nicole continues to move across the southeastern U.S. today and it will increase its forward speed tomorrow. The remnants will bring in heavy rain and gusty winds for New England Friday night into Saturday morning. Timing. Friday morning we will be breezy, mild and cloudy. The first few showers will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod

Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
nbcboston.com

Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals

As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?

The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

