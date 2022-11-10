Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England
The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
nbcboston.com
Remnants of Nicole Bring Downpours and Isolated Thunderstorms Could Impact Mass.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, now a tropical depression, keep pushing north and the bands of rain spread over all of New England through the end of Friday evening. Embedded downpours, wind and even some thunderstorms will tag along this system as it moves over the region into Saturday morning.
nbcboston.com
Impacts and Timing: How the Remnants of Nicole Will Hit New England
Nicole continues to move across the southeastern U.S. today and it will increase its forward speed tomorrow. The remnants will bring in heavy rain and gusty winds for New England Friday night into Saturday morning. Timing. Friday morning we will be breezy, mild and cloudy. The first few showers will...
nbcboston.com
2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod
Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
nbcboston.com
Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most
It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
nbcboston.com
Staff Shortages, RSV Surge Lead to Long Wait Times at Hospitals
As hospitals see a surge of RSV patients, doctors in Massachusetts say wait times in emergency departments are nearing historic highs. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, warns that the staffing shortage in the health care industry is only making the situation worse.
nbcboston.com
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
nbcboston.com
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
nbcboston.com
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
Comments / 0