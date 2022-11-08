Trailing by one in the early stages of the final quarter Saturday night, the 18th ranked Barton Community College women's basketball team outscored the visiting Division II 6th ranked Cardinals of Labette Community College by sixteen points the rest of the way in wrapping up the weekend's Best Western Angus Inn and Cougar Booster Club Classic with a 72-57 victory.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO