Hall's career night lifts 18th ranked Barton women past Division II 6th ranked Labette #GoBarton
Trailing by one in the early stages of the final quarter Saturday night, the 18th ranked Barton Community College women's basketball team outscored the visiting Division II 6th ranked Cardinals of Labette Community College by sixteen points the rest of the way in wrapping up the weekend's Best Western Angus Inn and Cougar Booster Club Classic with a 72-57 victory.
Barton men break away early for big victory wrapping up Best Western Angus Inn and Cougar Booster Club Classic #GoBarton
The Barton Community College men's basketball team broke a mid-opening half tie with solid defense in controlling the final thirty minutes of a 107-76 victory over Victoria College to wrap up the weekend's Best Western Angus Inn and Cougar Booster Club Classic. The Cougars improve to 5-1 on the season...
