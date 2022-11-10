Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive: As split Congress odds increase, Yellen warns of need to lift debt ceiling
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – With odds of a split U.S. Congress rising, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that lawmakers’ failure to raise the statutory limit on U.S. debt posed a “huge threat” to America’s credit rating and functioning of U.S. financial markets. Yellen told...
104.1 WIKY
Biden says U.S. pact with ASEAN will tackle ‘biggest issues of our time’
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United States and the ASEAN bloc will help to tackle “the biggest issues of our time”. Biden in remarks at a summit of the United States and the Association of...
104.1 WIKY
Advisor to Brazil’s Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election
BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters. The letter was...
104.1 WIKY
Russia bans entry to 200 U.S. nationals, including Biden’s relatives, press secretary
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 U.S. nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of U.S. President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington. It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian...
104.1 WIKY
Biden says U.S., Japan, S. Korea ‘more aligned than ever’ on North Korea
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country, Japan and South Korea were “more aligned than ever” on North Korea, which he added has continued its “provocative behaviour”. Speaking in Cambodia after a trilateral meeting with Japan and...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Saturday, as he accused the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other media quoted Erdogan as saying: “The...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
104.1 WIKY
Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard. Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential...
104.1 WIKY
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country’s banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. “It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank...
104.1 WIKY
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus’s resignation – White House
(Reuters) – President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in...
104.1 WIKY
Trade and security on agenda for Xi visit to Saudi Arabia – Saudi minister
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Strengthening trade ties and regional security will be priorities in an upcoming visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Saturday. The visit, which two sources said was expected to take place...
104.1 WIKY
Russia rejects G20 focus on security
(Reuters) – Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world’s most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The G20 – a group of the world’s...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one the world’s key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England’s Tenreyro sees rates on hold, then falling in 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday that she expected the central bank would hold its key interest rate at 3% next year before cutting it in 2024, based on the BoE’s latest forecasts for the economy. “I would expect that Bank...
104.1 WIKY
Biden says won’t veer into conflict with China, as first summit ends in Asia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that U.S. lines of communication with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week came to a close. Addressing the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Biden...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia
(Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the West was “militarising” southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for a confrontation between Russia and Western leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will head Russia’s delegation...
104.1 WIKY
Binance halts FTT deposits, CEO says
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has stopped accepting deposits of FTX’s FTT token on its platform, its chief executive Changpeng Zhao said on Sunday, urging other rival exchanges to do the same. FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when the...
104.1 WIKY
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
Comments / 0