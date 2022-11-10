Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Chile’s Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec on Friday posted a 35.5% decrease in its third-quarter net profit versus a year earlier, mainly driven by a drop in non-operating income. The company’s net profit stood at $474 million, while net revenue rose 19.7% to $7.9 billion. Earnings before interest,...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
104.1 WIKY
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone yields edge higher after plunging on U.S. inflation
LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone bond yields were a touch higher on Friday after plunging the day before when U.S. inflation data showed signs of cooling off, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve could slow its tightening pace in December. Germany’s 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points...
104.1 WIKY
Delivery Hero heads for strongest weekly gain on record
LONDON (Reuters) – Delivery hero rallied on Friday, extending gains to head for a 30% gain this week, its strongest weekly rise on record, after the loss-making German takeaway food company delivered an upbeat growth outlook. Delivery Hero shares rose 11.3%, getting a lift from the broader stock market,...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
104.1 WIKY
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
104.1 WIKY
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
104.1 WIKY
Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China’s BYD, filing shows
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 16.62% on Nov....
104.1 WIKY
Binance halts FTT deposits, CEO says
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has stopped accepting deposits of FTX’s FTT token on its platform, its chief executive Changpeng Zhao said on Sunday, urging other rival exchanges to do the same. FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when the...
104.1 WIKY
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
104.1 WIKY
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
104.1 WIKY
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia’s state pharma firms
JAKARTA (Reuters) – China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF) and Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund INA will become investors in the Southeast Asian country’s state-owned pharmaceutical firms, a deputy minister said on Sunday. Both SRF and INA will become investors in the listed pharma firm PT Kimia Farma...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England’s Tenreyro sees rates on hold, then falling in 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday that she expected the central bank would hold its key interest rate at 3% next year before cutting it in 2024, based on the BoE’s latest forecasts for the economy. “I would expect that Bank...
104.1 WIKY
Japan says it is closely watching FX moves, ready to respond
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Friday he was closely watching foreign exchange market moves with a sense of urgency and that authorities were ready to take action, if needed. Kanda was speaking after weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price data lowered market expectations for aggressive Federal...
Comments / 0