Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
S.R. A1A reopens after facing damage from Nicole
State Road A1A was reopened today after FDOT completed emergency repairs. The road was damaged by Hurricane Nicole.
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
Lake County residents spared high flood levels of Ian after Hurricane Nicole ran through
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday, homeowners and businesses along the St. John’s River in Astor said they are thankful water levels this week didn’t reach as high as levels during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the St. John’s River reached its major flood stage of 4 feet late...
Unsafe Daytona Beach Shores buildings off-limits after Nicole until inspections complete
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – No one will be allowed to access at least 15 condo complexes in Daytona Beach Shores until an inspector deems them safe to enter, according to police. The announcement came Friday after the buildings were evacuated Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of...
Flooding, damage after Tropical Storm Nicole in Volusia County, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole's worst has passed over some areas of Florida's East Coast, but what's left behind is lots of water, flooding, and wind damage. Updates: https://www.fox13news.com/news/rose-bay-dam-in-port-orange-breaches-several-homes-at-risk.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Rising waters, high tides affect areas of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rising waters, high tides and the failure of a drainage system to a canal are just some of the issues residents in Volusia County are facing after Tropical Storm Nicole made its way through the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents...
Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach
Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
‘Bigger and better:’ Volusia couple vows to repair badly damaged home after Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Myra Parente and her husband said their Wilbur-by-the-Sea home and back deck were once paradise — until the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. “It was gorgeous,” Parente said. But when their seawall collapsed, the ocean washed away their backyard and deck, and left a...
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea. With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Part of A1A collapses in Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A part of State Road A1A is shut down in Flagler County after a section of the road collapsed. Flagler County officials said State Route A1A suffered “significant damage” in Flagler Beach from Tropical Storm Nicole. A1A was shut down Wednesday from South...
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
Post-hurricane party: Electric Daisy Carnival 2022 still on after storm hits Orlando. Here’s which roads will be closed
ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando on Friday announced which roads in the downtown area will be closed, and for how long, as this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival gets underway on Tinker Field. Organizers offered several reassurances to ticketholders on Twitter that the event would start on...
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
Disaster Recovery Center set to reopen in Volusia County to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced that the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14. to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia located at1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.
