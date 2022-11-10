Read full article on original website
One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County
DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
Troopers: 94-year-old woman dies in head-on crash near North Carolina airport
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a 94-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a head-on crash near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, police say
A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. About 8:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard near North New Hope Road, and found a person who had been hit by a vehicle and had died of their injuries.
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
One person dead after pedestrian struck by car in Raleigh
One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Capitol Boulevard in Raleigh Friday evening.
cbs17
I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Man hit, killed near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount. Police said Lamar Gaddett died from his injuries. Gaddett was 49 years old. All northbound lanes of Wesleyan Blvd. were closed near the accident scene at Sutter’s Creek Blvd.
Student biking on NC State campus hospitalized after getting hit by Wolfline bus
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday afternoon after getting hit by a Wolfline bus on the NC State campus. A university spokesperson said the bicyclist was hit near Dan Allen Drive and Yarbrough Drive. NC State Police said the cyclist is a student. Authorities took the cyclist...
North Carolina man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Mother Hit by Stray Bullet in Her Home Says Accused Gunman Won’t Face Charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two childr…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant...
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Rocky Mount crash
Rocky Mount Police responded to calls Thursday evening about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard.
cbs17
1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
One person taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting
One person was shot on Yasmine Avenue in Fayetteville and then taken to a hospital.
WRAL
Raleigh police see drop in fatal overdoses despite responding to more than 500 overdose calls
The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls. The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls.
cbs17
Traffic accident turns into gunshot wound for Wendell driver, police say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — What was originally reported as a traffic accident turned into a gunshot wound to the head for one driver in Wendell. At approximately 11 a.m., the Wendell Police Department responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Wendell Falls Parkway and Martin Pond Road.
chapelboro.com
Vehicle Fire Knocks Out Power to UNC Hospitals’ Dogwood Parking Deck
UPDATE: UNC said the Dogwood Parking Deck will remain entirely closed on Friday, November 11 for repairs. A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood...
cbs17
Police looking for man who they say stole catalytic converters from Henderson funeral home parking lot
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they’re looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters near a funeral home. Officers said this happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the property of JM White Funeral Home on Zeb Robinson Road. They shared surveillance...
cbs17
Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
WRAL News
