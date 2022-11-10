RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO