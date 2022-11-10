ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

Man hit, killed near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount. Police said Lamar Gaddett died from his injuries. Gaddett was 49 years old. All northbound lanes of Wesleyan Blvd. were closed near the accident scene at Sutter’s Creek Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
DURHAM, NC
