Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
wtaj.com
Altoona Woman promoting “body positivity” in upcoming gallery show
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is promoting body positivity through an upcoming gallery show on Saturday, November 12th 2022. Janei Forbes started this idea earlier this year when she came up with the idea to do a all body inclusive photoshoot. Forbes wanted to celebrate all shapes, sizes and skin colors in these photos. Now that the shoot is done, she wants to share these images with the community through a gallery exhibit. Tickets can be purchased at Fiercely Dynamic Fashion in Altoona.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
‘Pawsitvely Grateful Pet Fest’ happening in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get those fur babies out of the house and join in the Pawsitively Grateful Pet Fest this Sunday in Altoona. Starting at noon on Nov. 13 and running until 4 p.m., Holliday Events & Consulting is inviting the community and their pets to join in their fun event. The event is […]
Altoona’s Texas Roadhouse meat cutter participating in cutting competition
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Dan Diehl plans to give it his all as he heads for the annual Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge. The first round of this challenge begins on Monday, Nov. 14 at the York Ice Arena. Diehl will compete against thirteen other meat cutters within the state. Each cutter is tasked […]
Blair County’s Lakemont Park getting ready for Holiday Lights on the Lake
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s going to be looking like the holidays soon in Blair County as Lakemont Park will be having its annual Holiday Lights on the Lake. The lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. They will then continue to remain on display until Jan. 8 and people can […]
State College
Ten Thousand Villages announces biggest event of 2022
STATE COLLEGE — Ten Thousand Villages will hold its largest fair-trade event in the Centre Region Nov. 11-13. “As the pioneers of the global fairtrade movement, this nonprofit connects artisans from more than 25 countries to North America, providing a marketplace for their handcrafted goods,” said Kiernan T. Holland, executive director.
Ebensburg’s 17th annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ approaching
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities across the Commonwealth have begun preparing for the upcoming holiday season, including Ebensburg Borough with its 17th annual “Dickens of a Christmas.” “Dickens of a Christmas” is a weekend-long family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that takes place every year in Ebensburg. This year, it […]
DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
Downtown Johnstown to host Christmas Stroll & Light up Night
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year! They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street […]
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
Bear hunting check station changes location in Lycoming County
The regular firearms bear season kicks off this weekend and hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of a change in check stations. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport along state Route 14, will operate as planned on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. There also will be a check station at...
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
Altoona traffic light replacement to start next week
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Traffic signal upgrades will begin on Monday, November 14th on 13th Avenue at the 12th Street intersection and the 13th Street intersection. The work is expected to last throughout the winter months. Although every attempt will be made to keep traffic moving in the area throughout the project, there may […]
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
cohaitungchi.com
18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA
Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Announces Parking Updates For Maryland Game
Penn State Athletics announced a few parking updates ahead of Saturday’s game due to heavy rain expected Friday. As grass lots will remain open for tailgating for Saturday’s home game, Overnight RV lots will be closed from noon on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. This can be subject to change as Penn State will monitor the conditions. The Overnight RV lot will still open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
Bullet holes discovered in garage
Middleburg, Pa. — A property owner discovered bullet holes in his garage on Nov. 7 in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called to an address on Starlight Drive in Center Township to investigate several bullet holes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
