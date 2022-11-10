ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

wtaj.com

Altoona Woman promoting “body positivity” in upcoming gallery show

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is promoting body positivity through an upcoming gallery show on Saturday, November 12th 2022. Janei Forbes started this idea earlier this year when she came up with the idea to do a all body inclusive photoshoot. Forbes wanted to celebrate all shapes, sizes and skin colors in these photos. Now that the shoot is done, she wants to share these images with the community through a gallery exhibit. Tickets can be purchased at Fiercely Dynamic Fashion in Altoona.
ALTOONA, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

‘Pawsitvely Grateful Pet Fest’ happening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get those fur babies out of the house and join in the Pawsitively Grateful Pet Fest this Sunday in Altoona. Starting at noon on Nov. 13 and running until 4 p.m., Holliday Events & Consulting is inviting the community and their pets to join in their fun event. The event is […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Ten Thousand Villages announces biggest event of 2022

STATE COLLEGE — Ten Thousand Villages will hold its largest fair-trade event in the Centre Region Nov. 11-13. “As the pioneers of the global fairtrade movement, this nonprofit connects artisans from more than 25 countries to North America, providing a marketplace for their handcrafted goods,” said Kiernan T. Holland, executive director.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Ebensburg’s 17th annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ approaching

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities across the Commonwealth have begun preparing for the upcoming holiday season, including Ebensburg Borough with its 17th annual “Dickens of a Christmas.” “Dickens of a Christmas” is a weekend-long family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that takes place every year in Ebensburg. This year, it […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –  Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Downtown Johnstown to host Christmas Stroll & Light up Night

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year! They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona traffic light replacement to start next week

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Traffic signal upgrades will begin on Monday, November 14th on 13th Avenue at the 12th Street intersection and the 13th Street intersection. The work is expected to last throughout the winter months. Although every attempt will be made to keep traffic moving in the area throughout the project, there may […]
ALTOONA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA

Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
DUBOIS, PA
State College

Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte

South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Athletics Announces Parking Updates For Maryland Game

Penn State Athletics announced a few parking updates ahead of Saturday’s game due to heavy rain expected Friday. As grass lots will remain open for tailgating for Saturday’s home game, Overnight RV lots will be closed from noon on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. This can be subject to change as Penn State will monitor the conditions. The Overnight RV lot will still open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bullet holes discovered in garage

Middleburg, Pa. — A property owner discovered bullet holes in his garage on Nov. 7 in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called to an address on Starlight Drive in Center Township to investigate several bullet holes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

